A caller notified the Grand Junction Police Department at 2:38 p.m. on Friday to report that an unknown suspect fired multiple gunshots at them in the 400 block of North Avenue. The suspect was then said to have fled the scene.
The reporting party headed to what they believed to be a safe location and contacted police, the Police Department reported.
Officers made contact with the reporting party, retrieved suspect information, and spoke with additional persons in the area in which the shots were reportedly fired.
Grand Junction High School went into a shelter-in-place status as a precaution.
The reporting party was not injured in this case, and officers were unable to locate a suspect or a weapon, the Police Department reported.
High Lonesome Ranch ends hunting
The High Lonesome Ranch Board of Directors unanimously agreed this week to stop all hunting operations for the remainder of the 2020 season because of the impact the Pine Gulch Fire had on the surrounding area.
The decision referenced the Pine Gulch Fire’s substantial burn area as a reason to end the season as wildlife and land need time for natural rehabilitation.
“Many of our lands and agricultural leases (were) severely impacted,” the new hunting policy press release said. “We are thankful to have the ability to look to the future, adjust and plan for the next months and years, as we find our way forward in these new conditions.”
High Lonesome Ranch will restrict operational access within the fire perimeter except for planning and remediation work to stop the erosion of exposed soils.
“Our deepest appreciation goes to all the firefighters and support personnel from around the country that fought, risking their lives to protect these lands, our homes, and way of life,” the release said.