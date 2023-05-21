Traffic deaths hit a 41-year high in Colorado in 2022. Of the fatal crashes investigated by the Colorado State Patrol this past year, speed was the second highest factor.
So far in 2023, the Colorado State Patrol has investigated 2,272 crashes where speed was the lead contributing factor. Nineteen of those crashes have resulted in a fatality.
This summer, law enforcement across the Grand Valley will be teaming up at undisclosed intervals to increase the awareness of the dangers imposed by those who participate in street racing activities.
If you see someone who is driving dangerously, call Colorado State Patrol or 911.
Rivers running high; be careful
River levels are continuing to rise from snow melt. Currents are running fast and there are a number of hazards and debris that can damage watercraft and are a drowning hazard. Along the river’s edge trees have been uprooted and have fallen into the river. Anyone on or near the river’s edge should use extreme caution.
The Grand Junction Fire Department is telling residents and visitors using the River Park at Las Colonias to use caution when recreating in the area, wear life jackets for any activity on the water, heed the flag warning system and abide by the river park guidelines. The city has posted a red flag at the River Park due to the significant increase in water levels this week.
A red flag indicates a high-hazard warning and only experts with appropriate river equipment should use the park, and do so with extreme caution. When red flags are posted, tubes and other devices not appropriate for whitewater are highly discouraged.
Work ongoing at Hanging Lake
The White River National Forest has approved a number of trail improvements and ecological restoration to the Hanging Lake Trail to help ensure its long-term sustainability.
The trail and associated bridges suffered significant damage following the 2021 debris flows in Glenwood Canyon. While a temporary trail was opened in 2022, more extensive repairs are needed.
Work is expected to begin in September 2023 and continue through fall 2024. Trail closures could be necessary as work progresses.