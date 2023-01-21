Kenna Delahanty of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois.
David Hackman of Delta was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio.
Liam Brannan of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Malia Recker of Grand Junction was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington.
Kate Barnett of Montrose was named to the fall 2022 semester president’s list at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington.
Tatiana Gabel of Delta, John Lamora of Grand Junction, Alexis McLeish of Fruita and Patricia Denkins of Fruita were named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Elisia Giles, Maxwell Iverson and Angela Bramlage, all of Grand Junction, were named to the fall 2022 semester president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University, in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Friends of Ridgway scholarships
The Friends of Ridgway State Park Inc. is offering two $2,500 scholarships to college students who have completed at least one semester of post secondary education. Applicants must have graduated from high schools in Mesa, Delta, Montrose, San Miguel or Ouray counties and be enrolled in studies leading to a degree in environmental/biological sciences or equivalent.
Completed application deadline is April 30. Applications can be obtained from the Ridgway State Park office by calling 970-626-5822 or by emailing johnorglenda@outlook.com.
