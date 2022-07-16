The public is invited to take new school supplies and drop them off in the white activity bus, parked in the middle Mesa Mall’s Clock Court, to support the annual Stuff the Bus school supply donation drive, happening through Aug. 1.
Volunteers will “unstuff” the bus at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, and will sort the supplies into boxes to be donated to elementary and middle schools. Parents who are in need of supplies can request assistance by talking to office staff at their child’s school after the Stuff the Bus drive is completed.
High schools will receive monetary donations to Stuff the Bus. Monetary donations can be made through the D51 Foundation website at d51foundation.org/stuff-the-bus.
School supply lists can be found at d51schools.org. Some of the most in-demand school supplies are pencils and pencil boxes, colored pencils, markers, crayons , composition notebooks and spiral notebooks, folders, glue sticks, scissors, Kleenex boxes, erasers, headphones and Ziploc Bags.
“Forty-five percent of all District 51 students live in households that meet federal income requirements for free or reduced-price school meals.
For many of these families, back-to-school shopping can be a daunting task. Your donations can help make a difference,” a news release said.