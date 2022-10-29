Kyle Propst of Mesa was named to the summer 2022 quarter dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida Campus in Port Orange, Florida.
Students of the Quarter honored
School District 51 had its Student of the Quarter Luncheon recently, celebrating and recognizing D51 eighth and 12th grade students who are going above and beyond academically and are great leaders on their campuses.
Every quarter, Colorado Mesa University and Alpine Bank honor two students from each middle school and high school in District 51. Students and their families are invited to an awards banquet at CMU where they receive a plaque and a $500 scholarship, should they choose to attend higher education at CMU.
Students of the Quarter are:
Bookcliff Middle School, Jadilyn Walsh and Isac Fuentes-Herrera
East Middle School, Riley Smith and Alec Pierce
Grand Mesa Middle School, Jadie Truong and Kayden Buzzell
Mt. Garfield Middle School, Alizae Martinez-Quintana and Kaleb Boss
Orchard Mesa Middle School, Emily Foss and Blake Rooks
Redlands Middle School, Hailee Wagner and Jacob Smith
West Middle School, Grace Horner and Ivan Dobinski
Fruita 8/9, Abby Hollingshead and Gage Chelewski
Central High School, Delaney Pinnt and Joseph Ryan Jr.
Fruita Monument High School, Meilyn Recker and Ryer Roberts
Grand Junction High School, Emma Ellis and Treyton LeFebre
Palisade High School, Lindsay Inman and Joshua Contreras-Alejandre
Grand River Academy, Kaydence Cline and Alex Havens-Jensen
Submit Student Spotlight items by email to communitynews@gjsentinel.com, by fax at 970-244-8578, or by mail to 734 S. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501.