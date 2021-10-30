Central High hosts vendor fair

Central High School will host its annual Arts, Crafts and Vendor Fair from 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m. on Nov. 6, at the school, 550 Warrior Way.

The fair features more than 40 tables and spaces with handcrafted art and crafts, vendors, a bake sale, silent auction, raffle, face painting for kids, and food concessions.

Proceeds will go to the CHS cheer team for its national competition expenses in California.

Call 254-6200, ext. 22107 or email tracy.arledge@d51schools.org for information.