Student Spotlight: Oct. 30, 2021 Oct 30, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Central High hosts vendor fairCentral High School will host its annual Arts, Crafts and Vendor Fair from 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m. on Nov. 6, at the school, 550 Warrior Way.The fair features more than 40 tables and spaces with handcrafted art and crafts, vendors, a bake sale, silent auction, raffle, face painting for kids, and food concessions. Proceeds will go to the CHS cheer team for its national competition expenses in California.Call 254-6200, ext. 22107 or email tracy.arledge@d51schools.org for information. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Vendor Craft Commerce Sport Ext. Email Central High School Sale Arts School Fair Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Stocks Market Data by TradingView