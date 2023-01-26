Tina Peters case delayed

A jury trial that was previously scheduled to begin today for former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters on two misdemeanor charges of obstructing law enforcement and government operations has been delayed until early March.
That two-day trial now is set for March 1-2 in Judge Bruce Raaum’s courtroom. That’s the week before her main trial on felony and misdemeanor charges of tampering with election equipment, identity theft and misconduct in office is set to begin on March 6. That second trial in Judge Matthew Barrett’s courtroom is expected to last 7 days.
Sled dog event on Mesa
The Rocky Mountain Sled Dog Club is hosting the Grand Mesa Summit Challenge this Saturday and Sunday.
The two-day event is the highest elevated sled dog race in North America.
There are both dog sledding and skijoring categories with racing distances of two, 4.2, 6.2 and 8.2 miles, with larger and more experienced teams racing the longer distances.
Spectators and volunteers are invited to attend for free. There will be no concessions at the races.
Drivers meetings — set for 8:15 a.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. on Sunday — are mandatory in order to compete in any event. Helmets are required for all junior (11-13 years old) and youth races.
The races will take place at the Mesa Top Trailhead parking lot. Saturday’s races will start at 9 a.m. and Sunday’s races will start at 8:45 a.m.
Chiropractic opening
Ethos Chiropractic at 561 25 Road, Unit 104, in Grand Junction is hosting its grand opening Friday at noon.
Species efforts on hold
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — The Biden administration is temporarily delaying stepped-up legal protections for two imperiled species following efforts by congressional Republicans to derail the actions.
One species is the northern long-eared bat. The other is the lesser prairie chicken.
The lesser prairie chicken’s range covers a portion of the oil-rich Permian Basin along the New Mexico-Texas state line and extends into parts of Colorado, Oklahoma and Kansas.
The habitat of the bird, a type of grouse, has diminished across about 90% of its historical range, officials say.