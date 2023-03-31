Because of scheduling conflicts for some prosecution witnesses in the criminal trial for former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, her once-delayed trial is delayed again.
That trial, which initially was to be held this month, had been postponed until August because federal law enforcement officials hadn’t yet handed over certain seized electronic devices to defense attorneys.
While those devices still haven’t been turned over, key prosecution witnesses needed more time before they are to testify, causing District Judge Matthew Barrett to re-set the expected seven-day trial to begin Oct. 17.
Peters faces numerous felony and misdemeanor charges of tampering with election equipment, identity theft and misconduct in office.
Foster retained on drainage board
Mike Foster was reappointed to the three-member Grand Valley Drainage District Board of Directors.
Foster had been appointed to the board in July last year after the death of Ronald Stoneburner, who passed away in June 2022. Foster was appointed to fulfill the remaining time of Stoneburner’s term, which expires in May.
But because the drainage district couldn’t field enough candidates this year, in February it cancelled its planned election, which resulted in the Mesa County Board of Commissioners earlier this week to reappoint Foster to serve a full three-year term, to expire in May 2026.
Grass fire alert in Park County
Evacuations are in effect for one-mile radius in Park County in the area of County Road 403 and Alpine Meadow Lane for the 403 Fire. Fire officials have also added an evacuation order for Wilson Lakes and Forest Glenn Subdivisions due to a wildfire.
“Everyone in this area is ordered to evacuate immediately,” according to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office.
As of 4:30 p.m., the fire is now 70 acres in size. Air support is unable to take part due to severe winds. It started as a grass fire and is said to be threatening homes.