Grand Junction Fire Department firefighters helped extinguish a fire at a trailer home in the 100 block of Montana Road on Wednesday afternoon.
One person was home at the time of the fire was was able to exit the structure to safety, GJFD reports. The victim was transported to the hospital with burns.
The origin and cause of the fire is still under investigation. Firefighters responded at 2:01 p.m. and the fire was extinguished by 2:22 p.m., according to the press release.
A crash involving a truck towing a horse trailer in the area of 23 and H roads last week resulted in the death of the horse.
Grand Junction Fire Department firefighters on Friday afternoon were assisted by nearby community members who provided a helping hand at the scene.
Michelle Graf, whose husband Dustin was involved in the crash, thanked the community days after the Fire Department’s original post on social media.
Unfortunately their horse did not survive the wreck.
“I wanted to thank Fire Department for all their help and to everyone... that stopped,” she said on Facebook. “Scary day for us. Thankfully my husband is OK and able to walk out of the hospital. Sadly our horse didn’t make it.”
At the scene, tow truck drivers reportedly offered assistance after seeing the crash and nearby local residents provided hay bales to prevent water from flooding the trailer.
Graf remained thankful for the community’s help this week.
“We are thankful to those we didn’t know that helped and those we did,” she told The Daily Sentinel. “We are thankful for the great work of Grand Junction Fire Departments, the veterinarians that helped and Colorado State Patrol.”