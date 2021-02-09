A small young bear found in Grand Junction on Sunday will be relocated by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Spokesperson Randy Hampton said the bear was originally reported near 24½ Road and I Road and was eventually captured off 25½ Road on I Road.
He said rather than tranquilizing the bear, rangers used a noose pole to collect the bear and transport it to the Schneegas Wildlife Foundation in Silt.
Bear habitat can be found on the outskirts of Grand Junction and around Mesa County, but to have one wandering around at this time of year is abnormal.
“He should be hibernating; possibly something happened to his mother,” Hampton said.
Because of his size, wildlife officials said they will fatten him up, then decide what to do with him.
One option could be to artificially “den” the animal inside a den built deep in the snow.
Another would be to release him in the late spring.