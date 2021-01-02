Ute Water responds to line break
Some water customers in Fruita, Loma and Mack may have experienced water issues Friday as a result of a New Year’s Day waterline break in the area of 18 Road and O Road.
The break affected a main waterline, according to a news release from Ute Water, and occurred early in the morning. The leak led to significant water loss and affected water pressure for some customers and possible water outages for others, the release said.
At about 7:30 in the morning crews located and began digging up the leak and water was reinstated a little before 1 p.m. on Friday.
Judge rules on endangered species plans
JACKSON, Wyo. — An environmental group has no legal standing to challenge the specifics of recovery plans for endangered species, a judge in Montana has ruled.
The case began when the Center for Biological Diversity that asked the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to revise its species recovery plan for threatened grizzly bears in the contiguous United States.
Wildlife managers declined and the center took the issue to court. U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen ruled Dec. 23 that endangered species recovery plans are not rules that can be challenged in court.