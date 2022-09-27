Visit Grand Junction, the City of Grand Junction’s Destination Marketing Organization, was awarded “Outstanding Marketing Program” at the annual Colorado Governor’s Tourism Conference.
This award, presented at the conference in Snowmass last week, recognizes a Colorado organization for a campaign that executes creativity and excellence in promoting tourism.
“I was thrilled to accept the award on behalf of our staff and the Visit Grand Junction Advisory Board, recognizing the three episodes Visit GJ created for the Outside TV series called Park2Park,” said Elizabeth Fogarty, director at Visit Grand Junction.
The series highlighted Grand Junction’s outdoor recreation and unique landscapes that captured Colorado residents overcoming a physical or mental barrier that was holding them back from enjoying the outdoors.
“The six commercials we filmed included Grand Junction locals, which made this project even more special and authentic,” Fogarty said.
The three Park2Park episodes included six Grand Junction commercials. Since those commercials were released, they have garnered over 37 million views.
DIAPER DEPOT EVENT
First United Methodist Church of Grand Junction is hosting a community resource event this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Diaper Depot (519 Grand Avenue, Suite C) to raise awareness of the issue of diaper need in the United States and to connect families in the Grand Valley to community resources.
According to the church's press release, one in three families don't have all the diapers they need to keep their infants clean, dry and healthy. This event is part of National Diaper Need Awareness Week.
This event is free to the public, giving attendees a free opportunity to discover resources that can help them succeed and thrive. This event is being hosted in partnership with Marillac Clinic, Mesa County Public Health, Hilltop, Community Food Bank, Western Colorado Pediatrics of Primary Care Partners and Farabee and Family Properties.
BRIDGE CLOSURE IN FRUITA
Starting Monday, October 3, the Pine Street Bridge north of K 4/10 Road and south of K 6/10 Road will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians for the reconstruction of the bridge over the Little Salt Wash in Fruita.
The current bridge, built in 1969, will include necessary safety enhancements by widening the bridge to three lanes, installing curbs, gutters, and five-foot wide sidewalks on each side of the bridge.
The full closure is expected to last through June of 2023.
TRAFFIC HOLDS FOR GLENWOOD CANYON
The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Monday that there will be traffic holds for Glenwood Canyon starting next week.
Work includes safety-critical helicopter and rockfall operations in the canyon Canyon on Tuesday, Oct 4 through Thursday, Oct. 6. Traffic holds for motorists on Interstate 70 will be necessary in order to allow crews to safely conduct work. The traffic holds are anticipated to be the last round for the 2022 emergency repairs. The project and rockfall work are a continuation of emergency repairs carried out since major debris flows damaged I-70 in 2021.
Traffic holds will be up to 30 minutes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Next week’s closures are contingent on the weather forecast.
The Glenwood Canyon recreation path between the Shoshone Power Plant (exit 123) and the Hanging Lake Rest Area (exit 125) will also be closed during the operations.