Lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management in Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin and Summit counties are moving back to Stage 1 fire restrictions from Stage 2, the BLM announced Wednesday.
The White River National Forest is also moving back to stage 1, as are unincorporated private lands in Eagle, Pitkin and Summit counties.
The main difference between Stage 1 and Stage 2 for people recreating on public land is they can have campfires only in designated metal fire grates in developed campgrounds and picnic areas under Stage 1, and can’t have campfires anywhere under Stage 2.
“The recent rains have provided us some relief from extreme conditions, so we are lowering fire restrictions,” said White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams in a press release. “Although the fire danger has lessened, people will still need to be vigilant with campfires in the areas where they are allowed.”
— Sentinel staff