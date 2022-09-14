28-year-old woman dies in crash on Colorado National Monument
A 28-year-old woman was killed and another person injured when a vehicle went off Rim Rock Drive in Colorado National Monument on Monday night.
The crash was reported around 10:20 p.m. The car left the road near the area of Coke Ovens Overlook, according to a release from the National Parks Service. The male occupant of the vehicle was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital and the woman was found dead at the scene.
The woman has not yet been identified.
West Nile found in Mesa County
A man in his 60s is currently hospitalized with a severe case of West Nile Virus, marking the first human case of the virus in Mesa County for the season.
Mesa County Public Health announced the case Monday afternoon in a press release. West Nile has already been seen in neighboring counties like Delta and Montrose. The Montrose Press reported last week that Montrose County has recorded three West Nile deaths this year.
So far this year, Delta and Montrose counties have accounted for 40% of the cases of West Nile Virus statewide, according to Mesa County Public Health.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment numbers show 63 cases of West Nile virus in Colorado this year, including five deaths. Health officials are reminding the public there is no treatment for West Nile Virus so prevention is key. Residents are asked to use mosquito repellent, wear long-sleeved clothing, drain standing water on their property and avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active.
Identity of man who drowned at Corn Lake released by coroner
A 56-year-old Grand Junction man was identified as the deceased in a Corn Lake drowning death that occurred Saturday.
In a press release Tuesday, the Mesa County Coroner’s Office identified Michael McBeth as the victim. The cause of death was drowning and the manner of death was an accident. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating the incident.
Fruita Bike Bark to be renovated
Beginning next week, the city of Fruita Bike Park, 280 Clements Way, will close for renovations.
The $50,000 project is in partnership with Singletrack Trails, the original builder of the park in 2014, and will include reworking and adding new additions of hard-surface metal/wood jumps to the existing dirt jumps as well as significant modifications and improvements to the park’s skills area. The renovation is expected to be completed by the end of October and will add 21 new metal/wood jump features and a complete renovation of the park, according to a press release from the city of Fruita.
“The Fruita Bike Park is a place where kids and families can quickly access mountain biking trails to practice skills in a controlled environment. We are excited to bring updated features to this highly utilized park,” said Marc Mancuso, parks and recreation director.
The project funding is coming via the Conservation Trust Funds and the Parks, Open Space, and Trails impact fees.