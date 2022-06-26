The gun-themed restaurant that’s in a city with a gun-themed name and that helped propel Lauren Boebert to fame and a seat in Congress may soon be riding off into the sunset.
Boebert, R-Silt, said Friday that the building in downtown Rifle that is home to her Shooters Grill has changed ownership, and she has been told her lease won’t be renewed, meaning August could be the restaurant’s last month in business.
However, Boebert said the new owner also has mentioned that he would be interested in selling the building to her and her husband, Jayson.
“It’s possible we’ll close in August. It’s possible we’ll buy the building and stay open,” she said.
She said she needs to get through this week’s Republican primary election before she can more closely consider the possibility of a purchase, and it will depend in part on what the asking price is.
She said she and her husband talked about buying the property years ago.
“It was a really good price” at the time, she said. “In hindsight we probably should have just done it then.”
The western-themed Shooters became renowned because of Boebert and her server staff openly carrying guns. The conservative Boebert, a staunch gun-rights advocate, went on in 2020 to upset incumbent Scott Tipton in the Republican primary and was elected that fall to Congress.
Boebert said the restaurant first opened nine years ago across the street from its current location, where it has been for perhaps six years.
Asked about the possibility of looking for a different location for Shooters, she said, “I’d have to pass. I have a couple other things going on in my life right now.”
“If it does close, it’s been a really great run, a lot of wonderful experience, being able to help people get their lives turned around,” she said.
She said she’s hired a lot of people who previously had been Garfield County Jail inmates, to give them another chance, and has given a lot of young people a start in the workplace.
“I have a fantastic staff right now. I’ll do my best to make sure they’re taken care of, if this (closing Shooters) is what we end up deciding on,” she said.
She said she has about 14 mostly full-time employees, some of whom have worked there since the beginning.
The Daily Beast reported in a story that the building was purchased by newly formed Milken Enterprises.
State records show it was formed by Mike Miller and Dan Meskin, at 1435 Airport Road in Rifle. That address also is associated with Rifle Remedies, a marijuana business with which Meskin at least is involved.
Neither Miller nor Meskin could immediately be reached for comment. The Daily Beast reported that someone familiar with the situation said the manager of the Shooters Grill property felt he had a “moral imperative” to close the business.
The story went on to suggest that imperative might arise from Boebert’s comments defending gun rights on the day of the recent shooting of schoolchildren in Texas.
Boebert said she doesn’t believe such a motivation is behind the loss of her lease, based on her discussions with Miller.
“He was absolutely pleasant. I do not think there’s anything malicious involved. I certainly don’t think he has an issue with who we are,” she said.
Boebert said although it’s difficult to be a business owner right now, “we’re doing good; we’re doing better than we had been the last couple years, certainly with all the restrictions.”
Early in the pandemic, the state and Garfield County prohibited indoor dining in restaurants, and Boebert defied those prohibitions for a time, leading the county to temporarily suspend her restaurant’s license.
She said construction that lasted longer than it was supposed to on the street where the restaurant is located proved difficult, though Shooters also made it through that.
The restaurant also has dealt with supply chain issues and faced rationing at times when it comes to ordering of meats and other items, she said.
“This is a struggle that many business owners are having. It (running a business) is not what it once was. When I first opened, my burgers cost (diners) nine dollars. That price has almost doubled. A lot of that increase has been this year due to inflation,” she said.