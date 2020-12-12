A highly effective but problematic Colorado River desalination project in western Montrose County’s Paradox Valley could come to an end due to the federal Bureau of Reclamation’s difficulty finding an acceptable means of continuing it.
The agency on Friday released a final environmental impact statement that included analysis of three new approaches for removing salty groundwater from the valley to keep it from eventually reaching the Dolores River and ultimately the Colorado River. It instead settled on a “no-action” alternative that entails continuing to operate an existing deep injection well until that is no longer feasible.
“Once the existing well is no longer operable, there would be no salinity control in the Paradox Valley unless a feasible alternative is identified in the future,” the document says.
Salt in the Colorado River Basin reduces crop yields in downstream states and Mexico, and can increase water treatment costs and corrode household appliances, among other impacts.
The Paradox project is the largest in the Bureau of Reclamation’s Colorado River Basin Salinity Control Program, which involves a partnership that includes several federal agencies and the basin’s seven states. For many years it removed more than 100,000 tons a year of salt from the river, with the whole program currently removing about 1.22 million tons a year.
Bureau of Reclamation spokesperson Justyn Liff said Paradox has been “a great location for intercepting a lot of this salt.”
The project works through injection of brine via a well into a geological formation deep underground. But one side effect has been that the injections can induce earthquakes, and seismic activity has increased over the years as the pressure has increased in the formation because of the injection work. A 4.5-magnitude quake in March 2019 associated with the operation was felt in Grand Junction and Moab.
The Bureau of Reclamation conducted an environmental review of three alternatives to continuing to rely on the well until no longer possible. The options were drilling and operating a new well at one of two new locations, using evaporation ponds, or building a plant that would heat the brine to crystallize and remove the salt.
All three options raised concerns, such as the appropriateness of the proposed new well locations, potential wildlife and aesthetic impacts associated with ponds, the costs and energy requirements associated with a plant, and the need to dispose salt from a plant or ponds into a landfill.
Liff said neither of the two alternative locations considered for a new injection well was “a great feasible option.”
Operations at the current well currently are shut down. Injections there were suspended for more than a year after the March 2019 quake, then briefly resumed this spring on a test basis. Liff said the Bureau of Reclamation is assessing the results from that test.
How much longer the well could continue to be used is unknown. But unless an alternative to continued use of the well can be found, the Paradox program is expected to end when that well can no longer be used. Liff said Bureau of Reclamation will be looking at other potential approaches in the Paradox Valley, and it’s always possible that some new desalination method will be found.
“Maybe in the future Paradox will have some other option out there but we just weren’t able to come up with one at this point,” she said.