2022 a complicated year for Western Slope real estate

Bray Real Estate released its year-end report reviewing 2022 real estate activity in Mesa, Garfield, Delta and Montrose counties.

In Mesa County, 3,257 residential properties were sold in 2022 (down 21% from 2021) for a total volume of $1.38 billion in sales (down 9% from 2021).

Bray Real Estate’s Ron Sechrist gives information reviewing the company’s 2022 annual report for Mesa County and other locations around the Western Slope.
Bray Real Estate’s Ron Sechrist discusses the company's real estate report at Bray’s office at 1015 N. Seventh St.
With building permits dropping from 911 in 2021 to 720 in 2022, which was the fewest since 2017, there was still plenty of construction work going on, including at the Red Tail Ridge subdivision on Orchard Mesa.

An error occurred