Another successful Parade of Homes is in the books for the Housing and Building Association of Western Colorado and Fairway Mortgage Downtown Grand Junction, as the 41st annual edition of the event was held over two weekends in early and mid-October.

“I would like to give a massive thank you to the 2022 Parade of Homes builders and their suppliers, contractors and tradesmen that helped make this year’s parade such a huge success,” said the association’s Executive Director Megan Ward.