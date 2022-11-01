BOA Builders, owned and operated by the husband-and-wife team of Charlie and Wendi Gechter, showcased the $423,000, 1,512-square-foot, two-bedroom and two-bathroom home at 223 Shadow Mesa St. It won the People’s Choice Award for homes below $500,000.
COURTESY OF
Megan Ward
Submitted by Megan Ward
TreyTyn Homes, locally owned by Matt Key and named after Key’s young children Treyson and Tynlee, showcased “Monument’s Edge,” an $899,900 home at 2189 Sieber Canyon Ave. in Grand Junction’s Granite Falls subdivision. It spans 2,454 square feet and features four bedrooms, three garages and two and a half bathrooms. “Monument’s Edge” won the 2022 Parade of Homes People’s Choice Award for homes between $500,000 and $1 million.
Submitted by Megan Ward
PHOTOS COURTESY OF Megan Ward
Maves Construction, owned by Michael Maves since he purchased the company from his father nearly two decades ago, showcased “Hillside Sanctuary,” a $1.1 million home that’s 2,584 square feet with four bedrooms, three garages and three bathrooms. “Hillside Sanctuary,” 440 Renaissance Court in Grand Junction’s Renaissance 360 subdivision, won the 2022 Parade of Homes People’s Choice Award for homes for sale for more than $1 million.
Another successful Parade of Homes is in the books for the Housing and Building Association of Western Colorado and Fairway Mortgage Downtown Grand Junction, as the 41st annual edition of the event was held over two weekends in early and mid-October.
“I would like to give a massive thank you to the 2022 Parade of Homes builders and their suppliers, contractors and tradesmen that helped make this year’s parade such a huge success,” said the association’s Executive Director Megan Ward.
The public bought tickets to tour some of the Western Slope’s most luxurious, innovative and stylish homes.
Each year, attendees vote on the People’s Choice Award winners in three financial categories. The association has announced its three winners for the 2022 Parade of Homes, with the builders’ association winning in the under $500,000 category, TreyTyn Homes winning the $500,000 to $1 million category and Maves Construction winning the over $1 million” category.
The builders association, owned and operated by the husband-and-wife team of Charlie and Wendi Gechter, showcased the $423,000, 1,512-square-foot, two-bedroom and two-bathroom home titled “The Calo at Shadow Mesa.” “The Calo” is located at 223 Shadow Mesa St.
“This house, with its modern exterior and highly functional smaller living space is everything you could want in a lock-and-leave home,” the builders’ association wrote in its description of “The Calo.”
“You’ll first notice the stylish accented wall as you walk through the front door and around the corner is a custom designed mud room with plenty of storage area. Each space was thoughtfully designed providing large windows with views of the Grand Mesa and Mount Garfield. The main living area is an open floor plan with tray ceiling details that make this small living space seem larger. Relax and unwind on the large, covered patio, taking in this scenic and peaceful residence.”
TreyTyn Homes, locally owned by Matt Key and named after Key’s young children Treyson and Tynlee, showcased “Monument’s Edge,” an $899,900 home at 2189 Sieber Canyon Ave. in Grand Junction’s Granite Falls subdivision that spans 2,454 square feet and features four bedrooms, three garages and two and a half bathrooms.
“This stately home was thoughtfully designed for luxurious functional living,” Key said on the HBA of Western Colorado’s online listing of the home. “A grand, welcoming foyer leads to the heart of the home, where a masterfully designed kitchen, boasting a unique hidden pantry and large center island, inviting dining room and comfy living area meld together to create a seamless gathering area. Stunning details can be found around every corner: quartz counters, statement walls, multicolor flame electric fireplace, hanging barn doors and a custom range hood that’s as gorgeous as it is functional.
“All four bedrooms are sumptuous, including the main-floor master with a retreat and spa-like bath. Upper level offers an expansive flex space to use for additional gathering space, movie nights or the kids landing zone. The picturesque Colorado National Monument is this home’s stunning backdrop and connects to the woven tapestry of coveted hiking and biking trails, access to Lunch Loop Mountain Biking trails, expansive Riverfront Trail system, and just a short drive to the renowned Redlands Mesa Golf Course!”
Maves Construction, owned by Michael Maves since he purchased the company from his father nearly two decades ago, showcased “Hillside Sanctuary,” a $1.1 million home that’s 2,584 square feet with four bedrooms, three garages and three bathrooms.
“Hillside Sanctuary” is located at 440 Renaissance Court in Grand Junction’s Renaissance 360 subdivision.
“From the moment you walk up to the courtyard of this modern prairie style home, you are immediately greeted with a juxtaposition of warmth and grandeur,” Maves said in the home’s description on the HBA of Western Colorado’s website.
“Entering through the custom front door is sure to impress with the free-floating staircase to the second floor. Open living/dining/kitchen allows for ease of entertaining while allowing the entertaining to continue out the back yard to private, relaxing landscape complete with water feature, fire pit and pergola. This home was designed to check all the boxes for living space as well as flex space with loft area on the second floor to allow for additional living, home office or playroom.”