Colorado Mesa University students are back in Grand Junction and so is their impact on the local economy. But that could vanish if CMU returns to virtual learning.
CMU students add nearly half a billion dollars into the Grand Junction economy, according to the school’s economic impact survey in 2018. The students are making and buying coffee, finding bargains on Main Street and providing those businesses with a vigor that can be missing for the months they’re away from the area.
And should the campus resort to virtual learning again because of COVID-19, the rest of the community could hurt as well.
“Students are vital to our economic engine, and campus shutting down would hurt the most vulnerable businesses that rely on all cylinders rolling,” said Diane Schwenke, president and CEO of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce.
When campus shut-down after the COVID-19 pandemic began, she believes that the students who left for home in other counties or states contributed to the 25% sales tax revenue drop in April.
“Our primary focus is educating people to transform lives, but there’s no doubt that our faculty, staff, students and visitors contribute tens of millions of dollars to our local economy,” CMU President Tim Foster said.
While the impact that CMU students have on the economy can be difficult to measure, Schwenke pointed to three major benefits the students bring: the money they spend, the money they make and the energy they bring.
On the first point, Schwenke said that their shopping habits help keep many restaurants and retailers — particularly along Main Street — afloat. Beyond that, they also serve roles as part-time frontline workers, interns and apprentices.
“The third one is more intangible,” Schwenke said. “But whenever school starts, the students bring this wonderful, youthful energy into the community.”
Schwenke estimates the largest percentage of CMU interns are in construction management, health care, technology, engineering and manufacturing.
FCI Constructors Inc. is one of those companies that are strengthened by the students. The company can have between five and seven paid interns a year, many of whom are from CMU.
Brad Keller, vice president of Grand Junction operations, has worked for FCI in the city since the turn of the century and knows the role interns play.
“We’ve gone on to hire plenty of CMU student interns,” Keller said. “If school were to shut down, it wouldn’t immediately affect us. But it would begin to affect us if it meant interns couldn’t visit Grand Junction beforehand.”
While CMU’s return to classes has been steady thus far, elsewhere in the country higher education has struggled.
On Aug. 19, the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill shifted to remote learning after clusters of COVID-19 began sprouting up throughout campus. North Carolina State University at Raleigh and the University of Notre Dame have made similar decisions.
But Grand Junction is different from South Bend, Indiana, Raleigh or Chapel Hill, for many reasons, the least of which being Mesa County’s sub-2 positive test percentage.
Schwenke said another difference between CMU and its peers is that it was proactive when planning to return.
“They’ve been planning this since the second they closed,” she said.
CMU has been stern in its message to students about adapting college traditions to COVID-19. The school posted a video of Associate Student Government Vice President Angel Bautista pleading with classmates to not party, social distance and wear masks.
It’s a message that every student and citizen takes to heart.
“We’re watching CMU closely, and we’re hoping that they are safe and contain any potential outbreaks,” Schwenke said.