Buoyed by favorable decisions in legal wrangling with a competitor, CoorsTek Bioceramics is expanding its Grand Junction manufacturing hub and is increasing production of its devices used in hip replacements.

The company, a subsidiary of Golden-based CoorsTek, prevailed in a 2017 lawsuit over a trademark dispute involving the German company CeramTec and has seen U.S. and European courts and agencies decide in its favor. The latest decision was in December by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Trademark Trial and Appeal Board.