Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and prosecutors around the state are teaming up with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment to go after fraudulent unemployment insurance claims.
Together, they announced the creation of a new Colorado Unemployment Fraud Task Force on Thursday, saying that since the pandemic began last year, the state has been hit with about 1.1 million fraudulent claims.
In 2019, that number was 90.
“Assuming that these 1.1 million fraudulent claims had been paid out during their life cycle, we estimate that we prevented about $7.5 billion in fraudulent benefits going out,” said Joe Barela, executive director of the department. “CDLE has done a number of things to address and prevent fraud.”
As it happens, the department did end up paying out about $6.5 million before those fraudulent claims were discovered, recovering about $1 million of that money, Barela said. Most of those claims were on federal unemployment aid programs.
To help combat COVID, the department has tripled the size of its fraud investigation unit, and added about 50 triggers in its newly upgraded UI filing system — up from five — that are designed to identify potential fraud claims.
Cher Haavind, deputy director of the department, said the first hour that new system was put in place earlier this year, department employees discovered numerous applications coming from computers outside of the country.
Haavind assured UI filers that its own system, including the old one, has not been hacked. She said the source of all the fraud is from people’s identity being stolen.
That’s where Weiser and his task force will come in.
“As we identify those connections, we will work with the U.S. Department of Justice to trace and identify the broader criminal enterprises at work here,” he said. “We’re going to start with the local leads and follow them where they lead. And where appropriate, we’ll work with the Department of Justice, who indicated an interest in that collaboration. This is an ongoing effort. These things take time.”
If charges are proven against fraudsters that are working in tandem — they could be charged under the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act — fraudsters could face class 2 felony counts punishable by up to 24 years in prison.
Weiser’s task force includes several prosecutors, including Jeff Cheney, district attorney for the 9th Judicial District, which includes Garfield, Rio Blanco and Pitkin counties.
Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubenstein isn’t on the task force, but said he would work with any local cases that come his way. He said there’s been a “huge rise” in local cases of people who aren’t unemployed reporting having their names used in fraudulent claims, including people from his own office.
Others on the task force include people from the Colorado District Attorney’s Council and the Colorado Bureau of Investigations. Any prosecutions that are filed in the state will be done so by the Special Prosecutions Unit in the Criminal Justice Division of Weiser’s office.
That task force also will be working with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado.
“The goal here is to let scammers know that what they’re doing is wrong and has consequences,” Weiser said. “We will get to the bottom of this, and we will bring people to justice. Preying on people during a pandemic, it’s atrocious, and we don’t want to allow these scammers to get away with it.”