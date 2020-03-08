With airfares dropping, the Grand Junction Regional Airport is seeing fewer locals travel Interstate 70 over Vail Pass to fly out of Denver International Airport.
“We want to stop hearing stories of people driving to Denver because they couldn’t resist saving (money),” Grand Junction Regional Airport Executive Director Angela Padalecki said.
In the previous year, ending in the third quarter of 2019 — the most recent span where statistics are available — the Grand Junction Regional Airport saw an average of 651 passengers use the airport per day each way, while 589 passengers would travel to Denver to fly. This is basically a reversal of the previous year’s numbers — ending in the second quarter of 2018 — where more passengers would travel to Denver to fly than would stay local, according to a recent traveler retention study. The statistics do not include Denver Air Connection flights.
While airports in Aspen, Montrose, Eagle and Moab, Utah, snagged a few more Grand Junction customers during the past year, Padalecki said reducing the number of passengers who go to Denver was a main goal.
“I really hated that Denver was serving more of our residents than we were,” Padalecki told the Grand Junction Regional Airport Authority’s Board of Directors on Tuesday.
As for losing some passengers to Aspen, Montrose and Eagle, Padalecki said she wasn’t surprised.
“They grew and added routes,” she said.
Compared to the previous year, Grand Junction increased local traffic by 11.7%, while Denver International Airport’s traffic from this region fell 14.5%.
The airport can track where travelers are based and where they are flying from through ZIP codes. The Grand Junction Regional Airport has a defined “catchment” area where it feels it should be drawing travelers to fly out of the airport. That region spans 38 different ZIP codes and includes an area from about Glenwood Springs into eastern Utah, covering space north of Montrose up to Moffat County.
In Mesa County, the airport retained about 71% of air travelers. That number has held steady compared to previous years, Padalecki said, but the number of travelers in the county has increased. County residents also represent about 70% of the airport’s traffic.
When comparing years ending in the second quarter of 2018 and the third quarter of 2019, the airport’s market size increased 3.7% and the percentage of local travelers who used Grand Junction’s airport increased to 41.7% from 38.7%.
Padalecki hopes to get to 50% in the next few years.
Increased seat capacity and new destinations are partly responsible for the greater retention numbers for the Grand Junction area. Recent efforts to bring in more seats and flights to new destinations have served as a catalyst to lower fares in the area, something Padalecki hopes will continue in the coming years, even as fares have largely remained flat across the country.
“Things are starting to mellow out, but we don’t want them to mellow out here,” she said.
In 2019, the airport added a daily flight between Grand Junction and Mesa, Arizona, on Allegiant Air. United Airlines also started seasonal service on Saturdays to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. Both those flights are back in 2020, and the seat capacity should grow again. It also has regular daily flights to Denver, Salt Lake City, Phoenix and Dallas, a flight to Las Vegas two days per week and seasonal flights to Los Angeles.
Of the airports in the area, only Montrose Regional Airport grew more than Grand Junction. Montrose’s capacity grew 17.1% between 2018 and 2019. Grand Junction grew 12.2% over the same period.
FARE REDUCTIONS
The airport remains a “high-fare” market, a consistent lament among local travelers, but prices have fallen consistently over the past year and a half, closing the gap between ticket prices in Grand Junction versus Denver.
While Grand Junction will likely never have fares as consistently low as Denver, it is the most affordable airport within a four-hour drive, Padalecki said. Generally, travelers who drive to Denver pay 28% less for their fares compared to Grand Junction.
Locally, however, fares are at least $30 less than other nearby regional airports per ticket on average.
“Compared to other airports, we have been the most affordable regional airport,” Padalecki said. “We love that.”
Fares declined 5.2% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018, the sixth consecutive quarter that ticket prices have fallen. The average ticket price was $216 each way, compared to $228 in the third quarter of 2018.
In Denver, average third quarter prices were $143 one-way, down slightly from $146 the previous year.
Average prices at airports in Gunnison, Montrose, Eagle, Aspen, Durango and Steamboat Springs varied from $259 each way to $315, according to the Grand Junction Airport’s report. Grand Junction also maintains lower rates in the winter seasons compared to other nearby regional airports that serve areas near ski resorts. Most of those airports see most of their traffic in the first and fourth quarters of each year.
Padalecki notes that these are average prices and that sometimes a cheaper fare can be found at other airports. Fares are set by the airlines and the airports generally have no input as to how much an airline will charge for a flight.
“When it comes to our airport, we provide reliable consistent year-round service to almost all destinations we serve,” Padalecki said.
The reduction in fares is likely due to a greater supply of flights with more seats available for local passengers. As more flights come in, the lower fares may go. Also, Allegiant Air, an ultra low-cost carrier, expanding its service also helps keep average prices lower.
Denver is able to maintain low fares because of the robust competition between airlines that serve the airport, including several low-cost and ultra low-cost carriers, especially Southwest and Frontier airlines, which have major presences in Denver.
Larger airlines such as United and American also likely notice that many of those who do travel to Denver to fly from Grand Junction are heavily using other airlines to get to where they need to go.
Padalecki said that 43% of travelers who head to Denver fly on Frontier or Southwest.
Despite lower prices versus nearby regional airports, Grand Junction does remain an expensive place to fly when compared to other similar airports in the country.
Considered a non-hub airport, Grand Junction’s $216 average fare is $14 more than the average non-hub fare.
“We still remain a high fare market,” Padalecki said. “We do have a lot of leakage, but with business travelers, they are less tempted to drive to Denver for lower fares.”
Business travelers account for some of the high average fare rates as they often book trips within a few days of travel, paying a higher price than those who buy tickets three to four months ahead of time.
POWER OF PARTNERSHIPS
News in January that the airport had received a Small Community Air Service Development grant that would be partly matched by the Grand Junction Regional Air Service Alliance meant that Grand Junction would likely see a non-stop flight to San Francisco in 2021.
The grant would help provide minimum revenue guarantees to help an airline start a route with less risk. The way it would work is that the alliance would guarantee a minimum revenue for each flight to a new destination. If a flight underperforms, the alliance would make up the difference.
Other regional airports have done this for years to launch a flight to bring tourists in during ski season.
In Montrose, a public/private partnership with Montrose and Telluride has helped the airport become one of the fastest-growing facilities in the state in recent years.
“We’ve had good momentum at the airport for the past five years,” said Matt Skinner, chief operating officer of the Colorado Flight Alliance, which serves the Montrose and Telluride airports.
In its offseason, Montrose has regular flights to Denver, Dallas and Chicago — although Chicago does not fly completely year-round, yet. However, starting in December, the airport adds service to Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix, Salt Lake City and San Francisco.
Skinner said it’s a big advantage to use the minimum revenue guarantees.
“I’m sure it’s one of the reasons we have the great service we have,” Skinner said. “It reduces their risk for sure.”
The Yampa Valley Regional Airport outside the tiny town of Hayden is about 20 miles from Steamboat Springs and also sees much of its traffic in the winter.
The ski resort’s corporation provides money for the airport’s minimum revenue guarantees, which has helped attract flights to San Diego, Seattle, Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. It’s also helped enlist airlines such as JetBlue and Alaska Airlines in recent years.
“I’m sure it’s one of the reasons we have the great service we have,” Yampa Valley Regional Airport Director Kevin Booth said. “It reduces their risk for sure.”
Earlier this week, Southwest Airlines announced that it would start non-stop service to Yampa from Denver. Booth said the service would start in December, but details are still being finalized.
“It’s very exciting. There is a buzz throughout the valley,” he said. “I think we’ll be the test case for them. I’m hoping it goes well for everybody’s sake.”
While Grand Junction has yet to see a flight on Southwest Airlines, Padalecki told the board that she regularly speaks to the airline and hopes the flight to service Steamboat Springs will be the start of something that could see the Grand Junction airport land service.