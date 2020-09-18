Recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is going better than expected for the Grand Junction Regional Airport.
Travel at GJRA is higher than the national average, said Joe Burtard, spokesperson for the airport, but not so much that it overwhelms operations. This allows the airport to adapt to an ever-changing situation.
“We made conservative projections in how we would recover,” Burtard said. “The fact that we’re outperforming those forecasts at a steady rate is great.”
August enplanements, meaning the number of passengers boarding an airplane that is leaving the airport, was about 55% of the August 2019 total, Burtard said. The airport was anticipating that figure would be around 30%.
Not only does a slow and steady growth allow the airport to be more flexible in a fluid situation, but it also ensures that staff aren’t overwhelmed by an influx of passengers.
“A 90% rebound could have overwhelmed a lot of our staff, such as those at car rental agencies,” Burtard said.
Most of the airport’s nonstop daily flights from its airlines are back to pre-COVID levels as well. GJRA is working with airlines to bring more back. The direct flight to Denver through United, for example, doesn’t have the seating capacity the airport would like and is still stopping in Montrose.
United has also signed a letter of support for the airport’s much-anticipated direct flight to San Francisco, Burtard said, and is expected to start in 2022. The airport received a $950,000 grant to market the flight and guarantee it would be at a minimum capacity for the airline
“We don’t know when, though,” Burtard said. “With COVID-19, it’s really difficult to plan that far ahead. We’re watching how the industry recovers.”
In the meantime, though, the airport is shifting its focus.
Crews will be fully replacing the airport’s west apron, where planes are parked when loading and are being de-iced, as well as enlarging the current run-up area, where workers run up a plane’s engine after maintenance.
The airport was used as a hub for first responders during the peak of the Pine Gulch and Grizzly Creek fires. Now that things have calmed down, they can focus on improving the airport and its experience.
“I would literally see one plane taking off after the other,” Burtard said. “Now we’re basically back to normal.”