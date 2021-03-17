Alpine Bank donated $50,000 to the School District 51 Foundation on Monday to go toward Social Emotional Learning.
The funding will go toward grants for D51 teachers, principals and counselors.
“It’s no secret that our community is plagued with one of the highest suicide rates in the country. We need to do all we can to change that. The emotional well-being of our community needs to be a priority. We truly believe if we can start at the foundation with our kids, it will make a huge impact for the rest of their lives,” said Clay Tufly, Mesa County Alpine Bank regional president.
Educators can apply for grants in four categories: Professional learning opportunities, curriculum/instructional resources for the classroom, items for creating supportive classrooms, and opportunities for students.
“This donation is a huge shot in the arm to help our staff and students who might be struggling,” D51 Superintendent Diana Sirko said. “SEL is a critical part of our curriculum. The core SEL competencies are imperative for effective life functioning,”
The 50,000 donation by Alpine Bank will fund two, $25,000 rounds of grant submissions. The first began Tuesday, with a submission deadline of April 22.
The second round will kickoff Sept. 1, with a submission deadline of Oct. 15.
Social and emotional learning is the process through which children and adults acquire and effectively apply the knowledge, attitudes and skills necessary to understand and manage emotions, set and achieve positive goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain positive relationships, and make responsible decisions.
“It’s going to make a big difference to students and staff,” D51 teacher Shannon Wytulka said.
“Our emotional health is just as important as our physical health. We want to do all we can to make a positive impact on children’s lives, so they can grow up to be happy, functioning adults.”
For more information about the foundation, visit www.d51foundation.org.