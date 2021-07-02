The last time Tyler Dahl lived in Grand Junction, he was a fresh graduate of then-Mesa State College with a bachelor’s Eegree in business administration.
Now, Dahl is back and ready to serve his neighbors. On Wednesday, he was announced as Alpine Bank’s regional president of Mesa County, a role that oversees five branches in Clifton, Fruita and Grand Junction.
“It really feels good knowing I get to come back here and serve the community,” Dahl said. “On the banking side, we have a tradition of great leaders over the past 30 years, so I’m excited to be next up.”
Dahl succeeds Clay Tufly as president of Mesa County branches. Tufly held the position since 2013.
In 2007, right out of college, Dahl nabbed a position with Alpine Bank Montrose. In 2011, he graduated from University of Colorado’s graduate school of banking and worked his way up to being president of Alpine Bank Montrose branch.
“Tyler has been an instrumental part of the success of Alpine Bank Montrose over the past 14 years. He exhibits a level of experience, determination and customer service that directly benefits our clients,” Mike Burns, regional president of Alpine Bank in Durango, said in a news release. “This is a great opportunity for Tyler and his family, as well as the communities that Alpine Bank serves in Mesa County.”
Dahl, a Rangely native, assures customers that this will be a seamless transition and there won’t be major changes.
Outside of his job as president, Dahl said he’s going to commit himself to the community.
In March, Alpine Bank donated $50,000 to the School District 51 Foundation to go toward social emotional learning.
Dahl, meanwhile, dedicates his time to children. He was board president of the Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club, and coached basketball for the Amateur Athletic Union in Montrose and Olathe.