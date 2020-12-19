Art can help carry people even through the most difficult of times.
That’s why it was so important for Lee Borden to make sure that The Western Colorado Center for the Arts was five-star certified through the Mesa County Variance Protection Program.
Borden, executive director for The Art Center, said the non-profit’s future was never in question. But there was still a sense of urgency to get the doors open.
“We were searching for funding and scrambling to figure out how to promote art with our doors closed,” Borden said. “But there was never fear of going out of business.”
In order to receive a five-star certification, a collaboration between Mesa County Public Health and the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, The Art Center had to go beyond the public health orders when protecting customers and employees from COVID-19.
For The Art Center, 1803 North 7th St., that meant cutting down class sizes by about half, and making big changes to its First Friday Art Walks.
“We would have hundreds of people come in for hours to socialize, look at art and have some drinks,” said Haley Van Camp, design and communications manager for The Art Center. “Now, we limit people to hour-long periods. They’re in there for 60 minutes, look through the exhibits and then leave.”
That was just one of several ways The Art Center’s staff was able to continue its mission of delivering culture to the lives of locals.
Another avenue they took was art in motion boxes. People can order materials needed for DIY art projects.
For example, you can fulfill your secret dream of turning yourself into a chia pet with the Steam Chia-Me box. It includes an expanding sponge, one black sharpie, six colored sharpies, a pencil, a pair of scissors, a piece of paper, and chia seeds. It also comes with instructional and educational information. The boxes range in price from $15-$35 for members and $20-$40 for non-members. They can be purchased through The Art Center’s website.
The Art Center is open to the public at a limited capacity. Masks are required, and there are arrows guiding patrons as well as sanitizing stations.
There are three exhibits featured at The Art Center through Jan. 28. “Shepherd +1: Of the Hand,” is a mixture of ceramics from Terry Shepard and paintings from Dan Logé. The works of TJ Smith, Evan Curtis, and Rebecca Woods are featured through “Mesa County Libraries Artist In Residence Group Exhibition.” The third exhibition, “Cowboy Up,” not only features Shepard and Ron Henry, but also Harold Bryant, a famed cowboy artist from the 20th Century who lived in Grand Junction.
Borden and Van Camp have heard positive feedback from the public. It’s important to them that people feel safe while enjoying something that they believe is essential to living.
“I think art is a way to express yourself in a way unlike any other,” Van Camp said. “And that’s really important now. It’s a safe haven.”