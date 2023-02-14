Lynn Ashton Artworks Studio and Gallery and other spaces in the new Fruita Arts Recreation Marketplace at 160 S. Park Square has about two dozen arts-based business spaces. The Zen Den Yoga Studio, below left, is one of the new tenants at the FARM, which posted the “open” sign over the weekend, below right.
The new Fruita Arts Recreation Marketplace (FARM) opened over the weekend. The 13,000-square foot commercial building at 160 South Park Square has about two dozen arts-based business spaces.
Zen Bikeworks in the new Fruita Arts Recreation Marketplace building.
Van Fossan Studios in the new Fruita Arts Recreation Marketplace seen from the second floor.
In early 2022, Western Slope entrepreneurial trio Gavin Brooke, Sarah Wood and Alleghany Meadows approached Fruita residents and asked them what their community needed, and many of the responses echoed the same sentiments: Fruita needed smaller, more affordable retail spaces as well as spaces for working artists.
One year after the three purchased a 13,000-square foot commercial building at 160 S. Park Square, they unveiled their response to that need this past weekend: the Fruita Arts Recreation Marketplace (FARM), the new home for roughly two dozen arts-based business ventures.
“The whole idea is to gather together a community of artists in fine arts, craftsmen, healers, recreational components to create a place where people can make and sell their wares, products, ideas and services,” Brooke said.
“I think it brings a new center of vibrancy and opportunity. In some ways, it’s almost an incubator without carrying the name because it’s a place where people can get a small footprint relatively easily, test a couple of ideas, dream a little bigger. The artists are able to move out of, say, a garage or a closet or their kitchen table and into something that presents well to the public without having to take on huge obligations of a Main Street lease or anything like that.”
FARM held its grand opening this past weekend, with patrons bustling between the various stores — including a few located upstairs — to the sounds of local bands such as Big Dominguez and Liat and the Sirens. Throughout the weekend, many of the building’s occupants hosted one-hour workshops, giving them each an opportunity to present what makes their services unique.
There’s still a small handful of spaces available for rent, including a space near the entrance that Brooke is seeking a cafe to occupy.
However, for the most part, Brooke, Wood and Meadows’ vision of a large, entrepreneur-friendly and artist-friendly space has become fully realized.
“Oh my God, it feels so good (to finally open),” Brooke said. “It’s been a long road, but it’s been a short long road. It’s been a lot of hard work, but we only closed at the end of January, so we’re at exactly a year. It’s absolutely amazing.”
The occupants of FARM in its opening weekend included:
■ Rocky Mountain Public Media’s new Western Slope studio, owned by RMPM Western Colorado Regional Director Alex Forsett and journalist Cullen Purser
■ Stegosaurus Press, a letterpress, design and printmaking business, owned by Devan Penniman
■ Zen Bikeworks, owned by Kazzy Saito
■ Andrew J Studios, a paint shop owned by AJ Schletchten
■ Purdy Clever Photography, owned by Chris Vieth
■ Sarah Wood’s space for sculptures, written works and curated experiences
■ CoBo Blue Artwork Studios, owned by Janet Caldwell and featuring artist Pamela Caldwell-Becker
■ Kagami Vintage, a sewing designer and design education store owned by Skylar Smith
■ Van Fossan Studios, a paint shop co-owned by Leigh Ann Van Fossan and James Van Fossan
■ Creations of Inlé, a clothing and gear repair and altering store co-owned by Vivien Moon and Olivia Ruiz Ayling
■ Lyn Ashton Artworks, owned by retired military and commercial airline pilot Lyn Ashton
■ By All Means Arts, co-owned by Ashtonn Means and Matthew Jones
■ Giselle Genova’s acrylic paint shop specializing in window-painting
■ Westslope Tintypes Portrait and Landscape Photography, owned by Vanessa Ford
■ The Zen Den Yoga Studio, owned by Chelsea Gasper
■ Happy Trails Colorado, a Life is Good apparel store owned by Allie Daniel
■ Momentum Mountain Biking, owned by Sylvi Fae
■ Ajay Gustafson Painting
■ Matt Fay Fine Art
■ The Spot Neuromuscular Therapy, owned by licensed massage therapist and professional pain reliever Lauren Melnick
■ The Reiki Room, an energy healing clinic owned by Reiki Master Amy Baker
■ Egolf Interiors, a premier interior design company owned by Tracey Egolf
■ Tandem Studio, an art studio co-owned by Francois Crucifix and Ludivine Gérard