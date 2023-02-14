In early 2022, Western Slope entrepreneurial trio Gavin Brooke, Sarah Wood and Alleghany Meadows approached Fruita residents and asked them what their community needed, and many of the responses echoed the same sentiments: Fruita needed smaller, more affordable retail spaces as well as spaces for working artists.

One year after the three purchased a 13,000-square foot commercial building at 160 S. Park Square, they unveiled their response to that need this past weekend: the Fruita Arts Recreation Marketplace (FARM), the new home for roughly two dozen arts-based business ventures.