Mesa County’s and Colorado’s unemployment situation continues to look rosier in 2021 than last year.
That’s according to data from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment released Friday.
According to the department’s data, Mesa County’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7% (not seasonally adjusted).
According to the report, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped two-tenths of a percent to a pandemic-best 5.9% in August.
“This marks the first time since March 2020 that the state’s unemployment rate has been below 6%. The national unemployment rate also declined by two-tenths of a percentage point to 5.2%,” a Friday news release said.
In Mesa County, 72,309 people were employed and 76,666 were in the labor force — a figure that also includes people on unemployment who are actively seeking a job.
Though Mesa County’s mark is an improvement, it still ranks as the 13th highest unemployment rate among Colorado counties, tied with Gilpin County.
The five counties with the highest unemployment rates are: Pueblo (7.9%), Huerfano (7.8%), Las Animas (6.8%), Fremont (6.5%) and Adams (6.2%). Cheyenne County has the lowest unemployment rate at 2.3%, department data shows.
Adjacent counties have fared much better than Mesa in unemployment recovery.
Montrose is at 5.1%, Delta is at 5%, Pitkin is at 4.7%, Garfield is at 4.6% and Gunnison boasts the lowest rate at 3.4%.
Statewide, about 2,300 more Coloradans became employed in August, bumping the collective figure to 3,193,200. That represents 64.2% of the state’s 16 and older population, the release said.
As of July, Colorado also had the seventh-best employment-to-population ratio in the U.S., the release said.
The study’s establishment survey delved into where the jobs were added.
Leisure and hospitality gained about 3,700 jobs, by far the largest growth of all industries.
The professional and business services industry, and the trade, transportation and utilities industries also saw significant growth.
Education and health services had the largest losses in the state, losing about 1,600 jobs and 1,200 jobs, respectively.
“Employers in Colorado added 5,600 nonfarm payroll jobs from July to August for a total of 2,736,600 jobs, according to the survey of business establishments,” the release said.
“Private sector payroll jobs increased 5,000 and government added 600 jobs.”