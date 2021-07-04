The Daily Sentinel’s annual Best of the West reader-voted business awards are right around the corner, with voting starting Monday and lasting until July 18. Voters can fill out their ballots at gjsentinel.com.
Nominations for Best of the West closed June 4. More than 39,000 nominations were submitted by 5,609 people.
The nominees have now been narrowed to the best 5-10 per each of the more than 150 categories, according to Jennifer Campos, advertising manager at GJ Media, Inc.
Each voter gets one ballot, Campos said, making Best of the West a totally reader and voter-decided competition.
“I think the thing we like most about this is it’s a way to celebrate these businesses and celebrate the community in a way that is really fun,” Campos said.
A lot of the winners take great pride in having won Best of the West, Campos said.
“It’s competitive,” she said. “It is for fun, but we know there are businesses out there competing.”
The first Best of the West was held in 1999, Campos said, and so some businesses have won multiple times.
“There’s just some that have won every single year, which is really fun,” Campos said.
This year will be special because it will give local businesses something to celebrate the COVID-19 pandemic affected businesses.
“This is the year to do it big,” Campos said.
The winners will be announced Aug. 26 at the Grand Junction Convention Center. There will be food and drinks, plus the show and video reveal of the winners. Tickets for that event can be purchased at 970Tix.com
“It’s a fun thing to do and celebrate and there is nothing else like it around here,” Campos said.