One of Western Colorado’s finest chefs is receiving more national recognition than ever, and he hopes that recognition turns into appreciation for the region’s culinary scene.
Bin 707 Foodbar owner and chef Josh Niernberg is among the 16 semifinalists for the “Outstanding Chef” category of the James Beard Awards, which have been recognizing America’s most talented chefs and most delicious restaurants since 1991.
Niernberg, who also owns TacoParty, has been nominated before in the awards’ “Best Chef: Mountains” category in 2020, which is focused solely on chefs in the Rocky Mountain region. Being nominated for a national category, however, is a far bigger honor than he ever anticipated.
“When this nomination was for Outstanding Chef, which is a tier that I never anticipated being honored for or even considered for, it was a complete surprise to me,” Niernberg said. “I’m completely blown away. I never anticipated being nominated for something at this caliber.”
Niernberg’s nomination is one of 13 James Beard Award nominations for Colorado chefs or restaurants, including six that are contenders for national awards. That’s a new high for Centennial State nominations in a year.
He partially credits the way Bin 707 has operated for the past couple years as a factor in the nomination. Besides service charges, Bin 707 has participated in the Zero Foodprint program for several years. Zero Foodprint is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building a renewable food system rooted in healthy soil by “helping farmers turn bad carbon into good carbon.”
Niernberg believes this nomination is some of the best publicity for the Western Slope’s food scene yet.
“(We’re trying) to help bring attention to what we’re doing on a culinary landscape here in the Grand Valley to help sort of promote the restaurants in the region as a whole, to help acquire more of a workforce within the industry because it’s always been a difficult thing to do here,” he said.
“We typically hire locally and then end up exporting talent to larger markets. My thinking has always been that, if we can get some national recognition for the restaurants, it would help us acquire a stronger workforce.”
If there’s one dish that encapsulates Niernberg’s skills in the kitchen and love for western Colorado, it’s an item that’s been a bedrock of Bin 707’s menu since the day the establishment opened: Colorado lamb tenderloin with a root vegetable puree, demi-glace sauce, tomatoes, chips and horseradish.
“I think it’s a representative in both flavor profile and ingredients and sourcing and history, using Colorado lamb, to showcase something from Colorado as a region greater than just the traditional sort of steak and potatoes because there’s just so much more depth to the history in the state and, even bigger than that, the region as a whole, geographically, with how our cultures are influenced by our proximity within the southwest and to Mexico and to import and export routes,” he said.
“We’re just at a really unique place in the country to be able to showcase things that aren’t really readily available on, say, the East Coast.”
Niernberg was Colorado’s only representative on the list. Other chefs that made the semifinalist list were from around the country including New York, San Francisco, Savannah, Georgia, Phoenix, Miami, Seattle, Honolulu, Las Angeles, Boston, El Paso, Texas and Fargo, North Dakota.
The smaller group of finalists will be revealed March 16. The ceremony celebrating the victors of each category will take place June 13 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.