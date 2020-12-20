New animal hospital opens in Grand Junction. Local veterinarians are bringing more options for animal care in Grand Junction.
Dr. Mark Ryan, Dr. Justin Seely and Certified Veterinarian Technician Miranda Schroeder have opened Mountain View Veterinary Hospital at 1673 US 50, near Duck Pond Park. The new hospital will specialize in small animals.
Ryan and Seely, both Western Slope natives, have decades of experience combined. Ryan founded Redstone Animal Hospital, at 2582 Patterson Rd. Seely, meanwhile, began working with horses before moving to his own small animal practice.
“In establishing this new hospital, we want to use our experience and passion for pets to provide a complete array of high-quality pet care,” Seely said in a news release. “As a non-corporate, locally-owned practice we have the flexibility and autonomy to give our pet families highly personalized health care in a safe and comfortable environment.”
The team created the hospital specifically to reduce anxiety in pets so that the trip would be less stressful for them and owners.
Mountain View, open seven days a week, also provides house calls, at-home euthanasia, and plans to add telemedicine services.
“While we utilize the best technology to treat our patients, we are also old school,” Seely said in the release. “Dr. Ryan and I were both trained in all aspects of veterinary care and are willing and able to try everything, old or new, to help our patients, which is becoming increasingly rare in veterinary medicine.”
Mountain View’s hours of operations are 8 a.m. — 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. You can call them at 970-644-5552 or visit mvvetgj.com.
Rocky Mountain Communities completed $2.4 million worth of renovations on Grand Manor apartments, affordable housing options at 2828 Orchard Ave.
The renovations included roof and fence replacements, sewer repairs and construction of a maintenance shop. The interiors of apartments were updated, as well. Those include upgrades to kitchens, bathrooms and flooring.
A new real estate broker is setting up shop on Main Street in Cedaredge.
Robert Gash, who also owns Mountain G Ranch in Cedaredge, according to his LinkedIn profile, has opened United Country Western Land & Lifestyle Properties franchise at 120 W Main St. Suite B.
Some of the listings include a 919-acre recreational hunting property north of Cedaredge and a 36-acre equestrian property in Eckert.
To view the listings, visit wesellthewest.com.
Electric vehicle tax credits end soon. Anyone wanting to purchase an electric vehicle might want to pull the trigger soon.
If a transaction is made before Dec. 31, the buyer is eligible for a $4,000 state tax credit. The Innovative Motor Vehicle income tax credit drops to $2,500 if one is purchased in 2021.
