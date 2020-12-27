An employee at Montrose Memorial Hospital has received a heroic commendation.
The Colorado Hospital Association recognized Megan McBrayer, an infection preventionist, as a Colorado Hospital Superhero, according to a news release from the hospital.
Montrose Hospital nominated McBrayer because of her role in preparing the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With a level head, focus on best practice, and a listening ear, she has earned the respect of her colleagues, providers, the community and is highly respected by all those who work with her,” the nomination read. “Our organization and our community are fortunate to have such a dedicated leader guiding us through this time.”
Colorado Hospital Superheroes is a collaboration between the association, the CorVel Corp., Aya Healthcare and American Sentinel University, a for-profit college in Aurora.
The recognition is given to health care workers who demonstrate, “courage, a strong moral code, a great sense of responsibility, fighting spirit and mental toughness to care for their patients and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the association’s website.
n A new animal hospital has opened in Grand Junction. Local veterinarians are bringing more options for animal care in Grand Junction.
Dr. Mark Ryan, Dr. Justin Seely and certified veterinarian technician Miranda Schroeder have opened Monument View Veterinary Hospital at 1673 U.S. Highway 50, near Duck Pond Park. In the Dec. 20 Bizz Buzz, The Daily Sentinel incorrectly identified the name of the business.
The new hospital will specialize in small animals.
Ryan and Seely, both Western Slope natives, have decades of experience combined. Ryan founded Redstone Animal Hospital, at 2582 Patterson Road. Seely, meanwhile, began working with horses before moving to his own small animal practice.
Monument View, open seven days a week, also provides house calls and at-home euthanasia, and it plans to add telemedicine services.
Monument View’s hours of operation are 8 a.m. — 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. You can call them at 970-644-5552 or visit mvvetgj.com.
n Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties has announced Jimmy Kleager as the new managing director of its Grand Junction office at 131 N. Sixth S., No. 200, Coldwell announced in a news release.
Kleager is also the owner of the real estate group Vaughn-Clark-Kleager Group.
In 2017, Kleager retired from 20 years in the military as a lieutenant colonel. That journey took him through three tours in the Middle East, a stint teaching at West Point and serving as the battalion operations officer at Fort Wainwright in Alaska.
“We’re thrilled to have Jimmy join our leadership team,” Coldwell CEO Todd Conklin said in the news release. “He perfectly exemplifies our core values of family, integrity, respect and excellence, and we’re beyond excited to see the impact he’ll have on our company and our community through this role.”
n Nuclear Care Partners, at 634 24½ Road, Suite C, got creative when replacing its annual holiday party.
The company’s executive leadership team and members of the employee engagement committee danced, waved signs and handed out burritos to corporate office staff at a drive-thru party at Canyon View Park on Dec. 16.
They also honored an employee who has been battling breast cancer during the pandemic.
“We have all been missing the human connection for awhile as some of us haven’t seen each other in months due to working remote in response to COVID-19,” Kendra Knauer, marketing specialist, wrote in a news release.
