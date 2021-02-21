Coloramo, a credit union with locations in Grand Junction and Fruita, has a new leader.
Anthony Restivo will take over as the new CEO and president, Coloramo announced in a news release. Restivo comes from Southern California, where he was the chief information officer for Pacific Oaks Credit Union and the chief retail officer for First Entertainment Credit Union in Hollywood.
Restivo has a bachelor’s of science in business administration and another in information systems management from the University of Phoenix.
“Coloramo delivers a unique value proposition to the people that live in western Colorado. We are steeped in rich history and we have an appreciation for the people that paved the way before us,” Restivo said in the news release. “I am committed to building lasting relationships within the communities we serve.”
Coloramo also announced that it will be expanding its reach in Western Colorado. It will now serve residents in Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, Ouray and Rio Blanco counties.
Katie Turley, spokesperson for Coloramo, said that the credit union will eventually add locations in each of those counties. Coloramo is part of the shared branching network, though some of the new counties do not have shared branch locations.
For more information, visit coloramo.org or call 970-243-7280.
n Monument Health, at 744 Horizon Court, No. 260, has hired Ashley Thurow as its new executive director, it announced in a news release.
Thurow previously was the director of payer contracting for Children’s Hospital of Colorado in Aurora. While there, Thurow grew the hospital’s pediatric clinically integrated network, a legal structure that eases collaboration between health care providers.
“I am thrilled to join the Monument Health team because I am passionate about reimagining our health care system,” Thurow said in the news release. “Through innovation, partnerships, and systemic industry disruption, we can improve the well-being of individuals, communities, and health care as a whole.”
Thurow has received business degrees from the University of Arizona and George Washington University, and is an adjunct professor at New York University. She is also a certified public accountant and is the board chair for Nourish Colorado, an organization that advocates for making healthy food accessible to all Coloradans.
“Ashley’s passion, skillset, and experience are going to be invaluable to Monument Health as we continue to integrate the delivery of healthcare in Western Colorado and contribute to healthier lives,” Dr. Michael Pramenko, who also serves as board chair for Monument Health, said in the release.
Monument also recently announced that Pramenko had been hired as its new chief medical officer.
For more information on Monument Health, visit monumenthealth.net or call 970-683-5630.
n The need for COVID-19 relief funds hasn’t ended, so Mesa County is extending its Small Business Relief Program. Applications are now due by March 10 at 5 p.m.
“After hearing from our local businesses and constituents, Mesa County requested and received a program extension from the Department of Local Affairs,” Mesa County Administrator Pete Baier said in a news release.
Businesses can apply for a one-time award of either $3,500, $5,000 or $7,000 per applicant. The award amount is based on the applicant’s income.
For more information and eligibility requirements, visit the administration section under the departments tab at mesacounty.us.
