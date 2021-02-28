Family Health West, a health care nonprofit at 228 N. Cherry St. in Fruita, has announced new members and officers to its Board of Trustees.
Dustin Wells, Chair of the Board of Trustees: Wells, president of Grand Valley Banks’ Fruita Branch, replaces Blaine Buck as the board’s chair. Wells joined the board in 2018 and is a fourth generation Fruita native. He is married with two children.
Jennifer Landini, Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees: Landini has served on the board since 2019. She’s the regional president for Bank of the San Juan’s Northwest region, which includes branches in Grand Junction, Rangely, Meeker, Craig, Steamboat and Oak Creek. She is married with two children.
Paul Burdett, Treasurer of the Board of Trustees: Burdett is the vice president of operations at Mays Concrete and has served on the board since 2019. Burdett has lived in the area for over 40 years and is married with three children.
Ken Palmer and Jerry Hamilton were voted to return as members of the Board of Trustees.
n Today, the Roice-Hurst Humane Society (RHHS) is opening a new location in Delta, at 720 W. 4th St.
The grand opening begins at 11 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. An open house with tours runs through 3 p.m, as well. Joining the festivities will be State Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta.
The animal shelter and adoption center made the announcement in a Tuesday news release.
“We are very excited to be in Delta and are looking forward to getting to know our Delta neighbors and their pets,” Anna Stout, CEO of RHHS, said in the release. “It has been such a smooth and collaborative process to work with Delta city and county officials to get this place up and running and design systems that will get stray pets off the street and in a safe place and reunite them with their families as quickly as possible.”
The Delta location, which is city-owned, will provide housing services for animal control. It will house stray dogs, cats impounded for bite quarantine, and pets involved in legal cases on evidence holds, the release said.
Animals who are not picked up by their owners after the mandatory stray hold period may enter the organization’s adoption program.
In certain cases, RHHS Delta may accept sick, injured, and neonatal cats and kittens. It will also host a pet food pantry.
“Roice-Hurst is an amazing and well established organization that has been dedicated to the wellbeing of animals throughout the Western Slope for years,” Delta Police Chief Luke Fedler said in the release. “I have no doubt that the citizens of Delta will be impressed and excited by the professionalism that Roice-Hurst Humane Society brings to our community.”
For more information, visit rhhumanesociety.org or call 970-434-7337.
n Riverside Educational Center (REC), a nonprofit after school tutoring organization at 1101 Winters Ave., is opening an after-school program at Clifton Elementary School.
The expansion is possible thanks to funding from the 2020 CARES Act, a news release said. This is the eleventh school to have a REC program.
“REC had plans in place to expand programming beginning in the fall of 2021,” REC Executive Director Joy Hudak said in the release. “The CARES funding allows us to jump start these expansion plans and begin serving students at Clifton Elementary School immediately after Spring Break.”
To be eligible, parents must fill out an application for their children and meet at least two qualifiers which include, but are not limited to: low attendance, homelessness, on free or reduced lunch and from a single parent household.
REC is free to attend, though donations are encouraged.
Enrollment for the Clifton Elementary program opens Monday.
REC will be hiring new employees for the Clifton site. For more information, visit rec4kids.com or call 970-462-2901.
Do you know about an area business opening, closing, moving or changing? Email bizbuzz@gjsentinel.com.