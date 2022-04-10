United Way of Mesa County has activated its deals and discounts through the Home Loan Taste of the Grand Valley Ticket to Taste digital coupon app, starting this past Friday. The Ticket to Taste app, which is available for iOS and Android, contains deals and discounts to local restaurants, breweries, caterers, food trucks, cafes, and more.
Participating restaurants include Devil’s Kitchen, The Hog and The Hen, The Goat and Clover Tavern, Warehouse 25-sixty-five Kitchen and Bar, and Handlebar Tap House. More deals at more restaurants are available at www.tasteofthegv.com.
All deals and discounts are valid until Dec. 31 of this year. A Ticket to Taste account costs $20, with all app sale proceeds going to the 43 local nonprofit programs that United Way of Mesa County helps support.
Group sales are available at a discounted rate for those interested in purchasing 15 or more apps. For group sales, app vouchers can be purchased on the second floor of the Home Loan Insurance building at 205 N. Fourth St. or by calling United Way of Mesa County at 970-243-5364.
n The Grand Junction Rockies are hosting a job fair from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 15, at Suplizio Field, 1315 North Ave.
Among the positions the Rockies are seeking are concession workers, ticketing, ushers and security guards. To apply for one of these positions online, visit gjrockies.com/information/employment.
n Cloudrise, a Grand Junction-based technology-enabled services firm focused on data protection, cloud security and privacy, announced Wednesday the acquisition of CyberOrchard, an information security managed service organization in the United Kingdom.
“The merger of the two companies brings a breadth of knowledge and expertise to Cloudrise, paving the way to expand our portfolio of data protection services to the global market,” said Cloudrise CEO Rob Eggebrecht.
As part of the acquisition, CyberOrchard CEO and founder Jason Bird has been selected as the chief technology officer at Cloudrise.
n Edesia: A Palisade Culinary, Wine and Spirits Adventure is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 24 at Wine Country Inn in Palisade. Wine and food lovers can mingle with new winery operators and new owners of established wineries and also taste new wines.
“Our theme, ‘New Kids on the Wine Block’, reflects many changes in our industry and our neighborhood,” said Wine Country Inn General Manager Ian Kelley in a statement. “We thought Edesia would be an ideal venue for locals to catch up early in the season ... This is an exciting time to be in the Grand Valley. Our wines just get better and better, and so does the food. The same terroir that produces great wines enriches our local crops and creates an unparalleled field to fork cuisine here.”
Edesia will also offer tastes of beer, spirits and ciders, and samples from new food vendors who are also populating the wine scene. Local artists will be performing live music all day during the event.
Tickets are available at EdesiaPalisade.com at $65 per person and $75 per person at the door.
Edesia is sponsored by FCI Constructors with Alpine Bank to benefit Marillac- Health.