Grand Junction-based Realtor Christi Reece Group recently announced the recipients of its quarterly Circle Fund, with Homeward- Bound of the Grand Valley receiving $10,000, Community Hospital Foundation/Early Childhood Center receiving $6,000 and Special Olympics Colorado-Western Region receiving $4,000.
Every quarter, 2% of the Christi Reece Group’s earnings are donated to local nonprofits. After nonprofit nominations are provided by the community via the Christi Reece Group’s Facebook and Instagram pages, their real estate clients vote from those nominations to choose the quarterly fund recipients.
Since its inception in 2019, the Circle Fund has contributed $208,500 to local nonprofits, the company said in its statement.
“We were so excited to pass the $200,000 mark this month,” said Christi Reece in the statement. “This quarterly giving is so meaningful to our team and getting to meet the recipients is really something special. As always, we are so grateful to our clients for putting their trust in us and enabling us to make these contributions to our community!”
n Cedaredge-based United Country Real Estate Western Land and Lifestyle Properties has hired two new real estate brokers to cover the entire Western Slope region: Jennifer Thomas and Jerad Cotten.
Thomas sits on the Colorado Real Estate Network and Multiple Listing Service Board of Directors for Delta County and serves as an associate for the Delta Area Chamber of Commerce.
Cotten is the founder and owner of West Elk Outfitters and is a newly licensed Realtor.
n Fraternal Order of Eagles is hosting a Life Line Screening community event on Thursday, May 5, at 1674 U.S. Highway 50 in Grand Junction.
Anyone in Grand Junction or the surrounding area can receive “affordable and convenient” screenings at the event. Screenings can check for the level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health; HDL and LDL cholesterol levels; diabetes risk; bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis; kidney and thyroid function, and more.
Screening pricing starts at $159 and preregistration is required. To find a package that’s right for you and preregister, call 1-877-237-1354 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com.
n ACT/SAT Prep, which offers prep courses and individual tutoring to high school students for the SAT and ACT exams in the Grand Valley, is expanding its services.
ACT/SAT Prep has worked with students at Fruita Monument, Palisade, Grand Junction, Central and R-5 high schools. Now, it’s expanding to Caprock Academy, as well as high schools across the Western Slope, such as Montrose and Coal Ridge.