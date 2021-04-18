J Lock & Key, Alarms and Cameras, at 1877 J Rd. in Fruita, is under new ownership.
Arne Summers, a Grand Valley native, assumed the role recently from Steve and Deb Menzies. The couple will stay with Summers during the transition period, according a news release.
The Menzies are staying in the private sector, though. They now operate Steve’s Safe Services, formerly a division of J Lock and Key.
J Lock & Key can be contacted at (970) 640-4524 and Steve’s Safe Services can be contacted at (970) 640-5637.
Two new businesses are calling Fruita, “home.”
The Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Banjo Cat Art Services and Koko’s Tavern, at 152 N. Mesa St. in Fruita, in a Wednesday news release.
Banjo Cat Art has partnered with the Fruita Parks and Recreation Department to provide youth art classes at the Fruita Community Center. The chamber is welcoming the business with a ribbon cutter at the Fruita Community Center, at 324 N. Coulson St., on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. For more information, visit banjocatllc.com
Koko’s Tavern’s grand opening will be on Friday at 4 p.m. The bar and restaurant is owned by Frank and Teresa Whidden, and their son.
Hilltop’s Family Resource Center (FRC), at 1129 Colorado Ave., received a $12,500 grant for hunger relief from the city of Grand Junction’s #GJStrong Fund, which is managed by the Western Colorado Community Foundation.
The money will go towards the FRC’s No One Should Go Hungry Program, which helps people facing food insecurity apply for SNAP.
For more information, visit htop.org/resource-centers.
