Dry It, a new Grand Junction business that offers hair wash, blow dry and styling services, held its grand opening Friday.
Dry It is located at 2454 U.S. Highway 6&50, Unit 114, next door to Wax It in the Valley Plaza Shopping Center. Both Dry It and Wax It are locally owned and operated by Christine Kemmer, who also owns a Wax It in Glenwood Springs.
n Integral Senior Living (ISL), a California-based senior living community management company, announced its management of five senior living communities in Colorado, Oklahoma and Nevada.
Among the senior living communities now under ISL management is The Lodge at Grand Junction at 2656 Patterson Road.
n Compass Medical Center at 2478 Patterson Road, Suite 17, is hosting “After School Kids’ Days” from 4:30-6 p.m. on April 25, 26 and 28.
Kids 18 and under can be adjusted by Compass chiropractor Adam Henby for $15, $50 cheaper than the usual adjustment.
Appointment times are filling up quickly, so to reserve a spot on one of the three days, call 970-985-4506.
“After School Kids’ Days” will be offered the last Tuesday and Thursday of every month.
n Grand Junction Gastroenterology announced the addition of Ellen Dy, a medical doctor, to their team. Dy is a board-certified gastroenterologist with more than 30 years of experience. Previously, Dy lived and practiced in Glenwood Springs.
“I’m thrilled to be working alongside some of the best physicians in the field,” said Dy in a statement by the clinic. “It’s a great team at Grand Junction Gastroenterology, and I’m honored to be a part of it. I feel very fortunate to be able to call western Colorado home.”
Dy is a member of the American College of Gastroenterology, the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, and the American Gastroenterological Association.
n The Associated Governments of Northwestern Colorado (AGNC) announced that seven local government entities in Mesa, Garfield, Moffat and Rio Blanco counties will receive technical assistance grants for various projects across the region.
Among the communities receiving technical assistance grants are Grand Junction, Palisade, Collbran and Parachute.
AGNC funds small projects across the Western Slope through a Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) community development grant. AGNC had a total 2022 funding of more than $22,000 to go toward these project requests.
Award categories include increasing economic competitiveness, improving safety and health, improving planning and investment, and increasing organizational capacity. Communities must match the funds awarded on a dollar-for-dollar basis.
“We are pleased to provide an opportunity for communities in our region to obtain funding that will help them complete smaller projects through the AGNC technical assistance grants,” said AGNC Chairman Mike Samson in a statement. “While the projects are small, they can make a big and significant difference in many of our communities.”
Many of the projects are aimed at addressing needs that will enhance the tourism experience and provide greater community safety, serving to aid communities in marketing, strategic and comprehensive planning efforts as well as provide training and public safety opportunities.