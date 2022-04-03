The 13th annual Palisade International Honeybee Festival is taking place Saturday, April 9. The festival will be located at a couple of blocks where Main and Third streets intersect at the Town Plaza. The festival will last from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
According to a press release by the festival, “this year’s festival will focus on the pragmatic ways individuals can help bees through good everyday practices. Local gardening experts Breann Fiihr from Mt. Garfield Greenhouse & Nursery and Stephanie Griggs from Bookcliff Gardens will share information about bee-friendly plants, while the (Palisade) Insectary’s Dan Bean will tell about and show a variety of helpful insects.”
n Monument View Veterinary Hospital has opened the Veterinary Emergency clinic. Operating at the hospital’s Orchard Mesa location at 1673 U.S. Highway 50, the clinic will offer 24-hour emergency care for animals four days a week, Fridays through Mondays.
The clinic is a result of a partnership between Monument View Veterinary Hospital owners Mark Ryan and Justin Seely, certified veterinarian technician Miranda Schroeder and veterinarian Megan Riveros.
“Dr. Ryan and Dr. Seely see this new venture as the next step in providing the best care for our patients here in the Grand Valley,” Schroeder said in a Monument View statement. “Dr. Riveros and I will lead our experienced team to provide the best quality after-hours care for pets and their owners.”
n The Grand Junction Express Employment Professionals office at 725 Pitkin Ave. celebrated its 15-year anniversary Saturday.
“The people and businesses of Mesa County have made these last 15 years great ones,” said owner Nina Anderson in a statement. “We have enjoyed helping West Slope businesses and job- seekers with all their staffing needs, and we look forward to many more successful years.”
n Industrial Screen Maintenance (ISM) at 2285 Logos Court in Grand Junction recently received certification through the American Petroleum Institute (API) as well as the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), making ISM the only oil and natural gas machine shop between Denver and Salt Lake City with API certification, the company said in a statement.
The certification covers 100% of ISM’s Grand Junction machining facility, including CNC (computer numerical controlled) machining, threaded connections, tubular repairs, urethane casted products, urethane linings and industrial screens.