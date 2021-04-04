The Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce announced its Saunders Scholar from its Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA).
Meilyn Recker, a sophomore at Fruita Monument High School, was selected to enter the national competition by the YEA investor’s panel on March 17, the Chamber announced in a news release. She’ll enter the virtual semifinal competition, tentatively scheduled for June 12, where she could win up to $30,000 in scholarship money and $5,000 in cash awards. Recker also received $1,860 in startup funding from local YEA sponsors.
Eight other YEA students received investor funding, as well, but the program isn’t over. Students will use the investor money to launch their businesses and nonprofits. They’ll present their ideas to the public at the YEA! Trade Show on May 15 at the Mesa Mall, at 2424 U.S. Highway 6 & 50.
Recker’s winning idea is Rezcue, a nonprofit that rescues puppies living on Native American reservations. She has volunteered with dogs since she was 8 years old, the news release said, and recently had the chance to raise a litter of puppies.
Currently, Recker is fundraising to buy a shed to raise the litter. To donate, visit gofundme.com/rezcue-business-donation.
Two local businesses are wanting to help get your home ready for spring.
n Vent Tech Chimney Sweeps and Fresh Start Carpet Cleaning, at 2555 G 3/8 Rd., are offering half off their services to clean your home.
“We recently became the proud owners of these businesses,” said Joshua Lammers. “We’re really excited to help the Grand Valley.”
For more information on Vent Tech, call 970-210-4281. For more information on Fresh Start, call 970-639-0127.
n If you have an idea on how to help local start ups, now’s your chance. Western Slope Startup Week, at 122 N. Sixth St., is now accepting applications for session leaders, according to a news release.
The sessions can range from, but are not limited to, panels, workshops and competitions, and can be either 30 minutes long or an hour long. To have the best chance of being selected, your application should make clear what you want the takeaway to be. Your idea must also fall under one of the following categories: capital, communications, fun, makers, people, tech and toolbox.
Applications are due by April 23. The event will take place from July 12-16 with a hybrid of online and in-person events.
For more information, visit westslopestartupweek.com.
Do you know about an area business opening, closing, moving or changing? Email bizbuzz@gjsentinel.com.