Paddleboard Adventure Co. at 3816 N. River Road in Palisade is hosting a weekend-long dog adoption fair and dog-washing fundraiser to benefit Harmony Matchmaker Animal Sanctuary.
Fromnoon to 5 p.m. each day Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, Harmony’s staff will have some of its dogs available for adoption. Paddleboard staff will provide dog washes for community members as well.
In partnership with Talbott’s Cider Co., Paddleboard also will offer a special drink promotion at its bar, The Sneak Line. A dollar of each Talbott’s draft pour will benefit Harmony, with Talbott’s matching the total donation.
n Colorado Biz Magazine has selected Comfort Keepers as one of the Top 100 Woman-Owned Companies in Colorado, with the Grand Junction-based company owned by Ora Lee placing 40th on the list. She is an Israeli-born teacher who moved to Colorado in 2003,
This is the eighth time in 19 years in business that Comfort Keepers has made the Top 100 list.
During that time, Comfort Keepers has grown from a locally owned franchise with two employees — including Lee — to having more than 180 employees committed to providing at-home care for older adults.
n The Christi Reece Group Real Estate Co. has created five $1,000 scholarships to benefit Mesa County students.
Applicants must be recent graduates of a high school in the county and have intentions to attend college this fall.
“We’re so excited to help local students with some of their school expenses,” said Team Leader Christi Reece in the announcing statement.
“We know every dollar counts when trying to cover costs of going to school, so we wanted to do our part to make it a little easier!”
n Connie Tremblay, the managing broker and instructor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties‘ office in Grand Junction, was chosen by the Colorado Association of Realtors Leadership Council to be its representative at the upcoming National Association of Realtors mediation training event in Chicago from Sept. 7-9.
Tremblay will represent the state as one of 50 total participants from around the nation in the mediation training.
n Mayfly Outdoors in Montrose announced in early August that it has selected Jeff Wagner to serve as its president and chief executive officer.
Wagner, a Colorado State University graduate, previously worked with VF Corp. to direct sales operations, strategy and analytics at the brands Smartwool and Icebreaker. Before that, he served as the general manager of R.L. Winston Rod Co. and Cabela’s.
He’ll now oversee a manufacturer of high-performance fly-fishing products that’s also the parent company of Abel Reels, Ross Reels and Airlo.
Additionally, B Lab Global announced in July that Mayfly Outdoors is part of its 2022 Best for the World list that recognizes Certified B corporations around the world that “make exceptional positive community impact.”
The award recognizes the Montrose company as ranking in the top 5% of all B Corps in community involvement corresponding to company size.