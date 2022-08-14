Paddleboard Adventure Co. at 3816 N. River Road in Palisade is hosting a weekend-long dog adoption fair and dog-washing fundraiser to benefit Harmony Matchmaker Animal Sanctuary.

Fromnoon to 5 p.m. each day Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, Harmony’s staff will have some of its dogs available for adoption. Paddleboard staff will provide dog washes for community members as well.