The Coffee Trader is back in Grand Junction after a brief hiatus.
Owners Dee Coram and Phuong Nguyen opened the new location at 2665 Patterson Rd. on Aug. 9, almost five months after closing its previous location at Seventh Street and Patterson Road on March 29.
“We couldn’t come to an agreement on that lease, so we lost it,” Coram said. “This location has been in the works since 2019. We were supposed to open in April but had some delays.”
Coffee Trader’s first location opened in Montrose in 1999. Twenty-two years later, it now has three locations in Montrose — including one in the Montrose Regional Airport — one in Gunnison and the Grand Junction location.
“We love the new building. And now we’re seeing all of our old regulars come back, so they’re excited too,” Coram said.
The new location is open seven days a week: Monday-Friday from 6 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit thecoffeetrader.com or call 970-243-6590.
n SCL Health St. Mary’s, 2635 N 7th St., has acquired Bloomin’ Babies Birth Center, 2241 N. Seventh St.
This is in an effort to expand SCL Health’s Women’s & Children’s services, a news release said.
“We are very excited to align Bloomin’ Babies Birth Center with SCL Health St. Mary’s where women can create a more personalized birth experience,” Dan Prinster, St. Mary’s vice president of business development, said in the release. “Combined with our current Women’s & Children’s care service line, this allows St. Mary’s to provide a full range of birthing services and expands our Certified Nurse-Midwives program.”
Bloomin’ Babies was founded by midwife Patty Kandiko and husband Dick Kandiko in 2012. The Kandikos retired, creating the opportunity for the acquisition.
For more information about SCL Health St. Mary’s, visit sclhealth.org.
n STRiVE, a nonprofit organization that serves people with disabilities, has announced Cindy Willms as the executive director of the organization’s Foundation board, STRiVE announced in a news release.
“She brings a wealth of knowledge and skills to her new position after two years of serving as the director of community outreach. Before that, Willms volunteered for STRiVE as the steering committee head for the Tulips and Juleps Derby Party, an annual Spring fundraiser at the Western Colorado Botanical Gardens,” the release said.
Willms will oversee policies, objectives and initiatives regarding the Foundation’s activities, and will be responsible for coordinating fundraising and community outreach events.
For more information on STRiVE, visit strivecolorado.org or call 970-243-7751.
n Grand Valley Grapes and Grains Adventures is ready to give you a tour of, and support, the area’s wineries and breweries.
GVGGA, which opened in July, is also giving a portion of its proceeds to the Colorado Association of Viticulture and Enology and the Colorado Brewers Guild. GVGGA is offering grand opening discounts, too.
Use promo codes AugustWine25 for $25 off of a winery tour or AugustBeer15 for $15 off of a brewery tour.
For more information, visit gvgrapesandgrains.com or email info@gvgrapesandgrains.com.
Do you know about an area business opening, closing, moving or changing? Email bizbuzz@gjsentinel.com.