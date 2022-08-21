The Housing and Building Association of Western Colorado is still seeking builders and sponsors for the 41st Annual Parade of Homes.
The Parade of Homes is taking place Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16. To learn about builder entries or sponsorships, call 970-243-0253 or email office@hbawesternco.com.
n United Way of Mesa County is hosting its second annual Unity in Community Festival on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 4-8 p.m. at Main Street and Seventh Street.
The event will feature live music by Carrie Liz, food from Tacos Del Centenario and cold treats from Hokulia Shave Ice, as well as a climbing wall, face painting, a balloon twister, bounce house, photo booth, and more. Admission and activities are free.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet United Way of Mesa County volunteers, as well as more than two dozen local nonprofits that are supported by United Way.
“We are thrilled to say we have 28 local nonprofits joining us this year,” said Keira Clark, United Way of Mesa County community impact and marketing manager, in a statement. “We encourage anyone and everyone to stop by, enjoy the festivities, meet the local agencies that help thousands of our friends and neighbors each year, and learn how to get involved.”
The event is sponsored by FCI Constructors.
n Every Thursday through Sept. 22, Moon Farms at 1360 18½ Road, in Fruita is hosting Thirsty Thursdays, a small business vendor event benefiting Grand Valley Equine Assisted Learning Center’s efforts to build a new arena for its horse therapy practices.
Thirsty Thursdays, which will include food trucks and cold treat trucks, will take place from 5-8 p.m. Admission is free, with vendors donating some of their proceeds to Grand Valley Equine Assisted Learning Center. Attendees are also free to donate.
n Colorado West Otolaryngologists held a celebration of Michael Trowbridge‘s career Thursday at its new location at the Atrium, 2515 Foresight Circle, honoring Trowbridge’s more than 32 years of serving the Grand Valley in a variety of capacities.
Trowbridge, who also served as a board member and chief of staff at St. Mary’s Medical Center, was a mentor and teacher for many physicians and staff, Colorado West Otolaryngologists said in its statement. He retired from clinic practice on New Year’s Day, but Thursday’s festivities served as his official farewell.
n The former Knights of Pythias building in Montrose — built in 1909 for a little more than $24,000 — will soon become a boutique hotel.
The “KP” building at 33 S. Cascade Ave. has sat empty since a fire devastated the building a decade ago, but this November, work will begin to renovate the interior and exterior and transform the building into the Rathbone Hotel, described as a “world-class, family-friendly hotel.”
Earlier this year, hotelier and hospitality industry expert Clay Bales bought the building after moving to Montrose with his fiancé and two dogs.
According to Bales, the renovations will not only brighten the building’s appearance, but will add 18 upscale boutique hotel rooms to downtown Montrose. The upstairs will have 10 lofted suites, and the entrance and check-in area will be in a parlor-style lobby bar. Some standard rooms and suites built for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) access will also be located at street level.