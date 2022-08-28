On Friday at the Colorado State Fair, History Colorado and the Colorado Department of Agriculture‘s annual Centennial Farms and Ranches commemoration honored 10 ranches around the state to celebrate more than 100 years of resilience, perseverance and sustainability, and also to acknowledge the contributions of agribusinesses, community land practices and families.

Among the ranches honored was Mesa County’s Johnson Reaphook Ranch, which has belonged to the Johnson family since 1900.