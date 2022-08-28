On Friday at the Colorado State Fair, History Colorado and the Colorado Department of Agriculture‘s annual Centennial Farms and Ranches commemoration honored 10 ranches around the state to celebrate more than 100 years of resilience, perseverance and sustainability, and also to acknowledge the contributions of agribusinesses, community land practices and families.
Among the ranches honored was Mesa County’s Johnson Reaphook Ranch, which has belonged to the Johnson family since 1900.
n Grand Junction-based S.U.R.E. (Straight Up Real Estate) announced Micah Adams as its newest commercial real estate agent.
Adams graduated from Colorado Mesa University with a bachelor’s degree in construction management and associate’s degrees in computer aided drafting and construction technology before spending six years with FCI Constructors as a project engineer, working on local projects such as R-5 High School and Orchard Mesa Middle School.
Adams then served as the Grand Junction Economic Partnership‘s real estate development manager and the manager of the Las Colonias Development Corp. Most recently, he served as a pre-construction manager for North Peak, focusing on single-family, multi-family and commercial construction projects.
n History Alive! Colorado West Chautauqua returns to Grand Junction in early September with its opening night Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Museum of Western Colorado and the following two nights — Friday, Sept. 9, and Saturday, Sept. 10 — at the Grand Valley Events Center.
The Museum of Western Colorado, Colorado Humanities and local partners of the event invite the public to enjoy free performances, lectures, musical groups and presentations by Grand Valley History Players. Additionally, national scholarships will be offered.
Three historic American figures will be portrayed by three guest Chautauqua scholars. Folk music icon Woody Guthrie will be portrayed by David Fenimore. Author and newspaper humorist Erma Bombeck will be portrayed by Susan Marie Frontczak. Cass Elliot, a singer for the 1960s band The Mamas & the Papas, will be portrayed by Karen Vuranch.
n Delta County announced that the Denver-based Colorado Health Foundation has approved the county’s application focusing on equitable development build environmental planning at the Delta County Fairgrounds for a 12-month, $35,000 planning grant.
The county plans to utilize a portion of these funds by assembling a diverse group of residents to provide input on the design of the new playground area at the fairgrounds.
“Our hopes are that we can recruit an underserved population of residents, of many different ages and backgrounds, to participate in these focus group-type meetings, whose voices are not normally heard when it comes to the development of community spaces,” said Delta County Public Information Specialist Lindsay Mitchell in the county’s statement. “This area of the fairgrounds is going to be a carefully designed space that meets the needs of many different residents in the county, so it is the county’s priority to make their voices heard and their ideas taken into consideration throughout the process.”