The Barn Boutique opened Thursday at 210 E. Aspen Ave in Fruita.
The women’s clothing and apparel store brings to downtown Fruita products for women of all sizes and ages. The Barn Boutique’s statement said that it will host community-focused events to connect with and give back to the Fruita community, and that it will also feature local vendors for accessories, bath products and artworks.
“I am so excited to bring a new boutique to downtown Fruita,” said owner Emily Kempton in the statement. “I started my community to empower women to feel at home in their bodies and enjoy the shopping experience. We’ve grown into a large tribe of women who want to support each other in all walks of life. The clothes are an avenue, but the real heart of this business is helping women connect and have fun.”
n StarCrown Entertainment is holding open auditions for a production of the Rocky Horror Experience, based on the film ”Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
The auditions will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Charlie Dwellington’s at 103 N. First St.
The production will feature 10 roles, all for actors 18 or older, with some non-binary roles. For information, send an email to starcrown970@gmail.com.
n Special Olympics Colorado is seeking volunteers for the Western State Summer Classic that takes place from Saturday, Aug. 13, through Monday, Aug. 15, in Grand Junction.
Volunteer roles may include measuring, scorekeeping, supervising games, tabulating results, providing encouragement and being a fan in the stands, and other duties.
Special Olympics Colorado is seeking all-day volunteers for golf (Aug. 13 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lincoln Park), tennis (Aug. 13 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lincoln Park), softball (Aug. 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Canyon View Park), bocce (Aug. 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Canyon View Park) and cycling (Aug. 15 from 5:30-9 p.m. at the Grand Junction Motor Speedway).
n Grand Junction-based Bard Owl Publishing has announced a partnership with local author Michael Pietrack, with plans to publish the book ”Legacy: The Saga Begins” — written in iambic pentameter rhyming verse — in January.
Pietrack has launched a website, thelegacysaga.com, as a source for announcements, giveaways and behind-the-scenes looks at crafting a 150-page fable.
Pietrack and his illustrator, Catrina Odom, are both Colorado Mesa University graduates.