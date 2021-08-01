After more than 26 years in business, Brach’s Storage, with three locations in Grand Junction, is being acquired by Advantage Self Storage, a Colorado-based company,
Advantage will be acquiring all three locations. The deal became official on July 26. A news release said customers can expect a seamless transition.
“We are so grateful for the community’s support and trust over the years,” said Ann Brach, who co-founded Brach’s Storage with her husband Dave in 1995, in a news release. “Providing clean, secure, accessible and affordable storage options to customers has been our passion for nearly three decades. It’s now time to pass the torch.”
If you’re a customer who has questions on the transition, you can call 970-241-9012.
n Four employees at Dalby Wendland & Co. P.C., 464 Main St., are celebrating new promotions:
Loren Hofer and Jennifer Street are now tax managers. Both are members of the American Institute of CPAs and the Colorado Society of CPAs.
Gabrielle Kalow is now an audit supervisor. Kalow, a 2017 CMU graduate, is a member of the Colorado Society of CPAs.
Kelsey Rickstrew is now an audit senior. Rickstrew, just a year into her full-time tenure at the company, too, is a member of the Colorado Society of CPAs.
n Grand Junction Federal Credit Union has left Main Street for a new location at 633 24 Road to match its growth over the past year.
“The open charter approval last year really paved the way for a lot of growth in membership,” said Gabriella Stockton, operations manager. “We are hoping that this new location will allow us to grow with our members, increase customer interactions and continue to provide the personalized service our members have become accustomed to.”
For information, visit grandjunctionfcu.org or call 970-243-1370.
n Rainbow Artistry has a new co-owner.
Kevin Kiefer is joining his mother, Karen Lee Kiefer, as co-owners of the 38-year-old stained glass business.
Rainbow Artistry’s work can be found in churches throughout the Grand Valley, hospice facilities, hospitals and high schools.
For information, visit rainbow-artistry.com or contact Rainbow Artistry at 970-243-8908 or 970-209-2761.
n Capco, 1328 Winters Ave., has been awarded the International Standards Organization 14001:2015 Environmental Management System certification.
The designation is given to organizations that are compliant with environmental obligations, improve their standards and meet objectives. Capco was awarded the certification on June 7 and made the announcement in a July 28 news release.
“Certification to the ISO standard serves as another demonstration to the community, to the Grand Valley, and to the United States of Capco’s commitment to sustainability,” said Jeff Purdy, Capco’s environmental coordinator specialist, in the news release. “We hold a high bar for ourselves to continuously get better, and achieving this milestone was a team effort, not only of our employee-led Environmental Committee, but also of every member of the Capco team.”
Capco is also a voluntary member of the EPA’s Waste-Wise program and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Environmental Leadership Program.
For information, visit capcoinc.com.
The Giving Club is donating over $18,000 to local nonprofits.
Members meet quarterly to nominate and vote on who will receive $100 donations from each of The Giving Club’s 180 members. This quarter’s recipient will be chosen at the August 2 meeting at SpringHill Suites, 236 Main St.
“The Giving Club is a great way to connect with a diverse group of women from a wide range of occupations,” member Carol Todd said in a news release. “We meet for a quick networking opportunity, hear about a variety of non-profit organizations in the valley, anden make a big and unexpected impact witha donation to one of them.”
For anyone interested in becoming a member is encouraged to join The Giving Club at one of its meetings held on the first Monday in August, november, February and May.
n Kindermusik with Susan Rowland is running at full capacity for the fall 2021 season.
The program provides music and movement classes for families with children as old as 6 years of age.
The session begins the week of Aug. 23 and runs for 10 weeks.
For information and registration, contact Rowland at 970- 250-2953 or email susanrowlandmusik@gmail.com.
Do you know about an area business opening, closing, moving or changing? Email bizbuzz@gjsentinel.com.