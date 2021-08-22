Tom LaCroix of LaCroix and Hand, P.C., 725 Rood Ave., is retiring after 47 years.
“It is always hard to move on from something that you have built and watched grow and flourish for so long,” LaCroix said in a statement in a news release. “Though I am starting a new chapter today, I take comfort in the fact that this practice will be in the experienced hands of the two best people and attorneys I know.”
The firm applauded LaCroix for his service to his family, clients and community, noting his dedication to his craft and serving on the board of directors for Community Hospital and the Grand Junction Regional Airport.
“LaCroix & Hand P.C. would like to wish Tom and his family a happy and healthy retirement. Thank you for all you have given to this practice, for the respectable reputation you have helped build, and for bringing everyone you know a bit of much needed kindness and grace,” the firm said in a statement on its website.
LaCroix’s long-time law partner and friend, Amy Hand and her husband, Mark Hand, will carry on operations as normal.
For more information on the firm, visit lacroixhandpc.com
n The Community Living Center at the VA Western Colorado Health Care System, 2121 North Ave., has once again received a five star rating from Medicare/Medicaid.
The CLC is a 31-bed care facility for short-term, long-term, rehab, and hospice veterans. This is the 12th straight quarter the CLC has received this distinction, according to a news release.
“Having the CLC attached to the hospital gives us more opportunity to wrap our arms around our veterans that call it ’home,’ ” Kayla Holst, director of communications and community development, said in the release.
For more information, visit grandjunction.va.gov.
n Tabeguache Family and Sports Medicine, a Division of Primary Care Partners, 3150 N 12th St., is welcoming physician assistant Tiffany Petersen to its team.
Petersen played volleyball for Colorado Mesa University and is a member of the inaugural graduating class of CMU’s physician assistant program.
Petersen began working with Primary Care Partners as a scribe, a physical therapy aide and then served as a medical assistant at Tabeguache. She has also worked as a registered behavior technician with STRiVE, where she worked with children on the autism spectrum and with developmental disabilities.
Petersen is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call (970) 256-5201.
n Bonnie Davis was named the new Executive Director of the Palisade Chamber of Commerce, 305 Main St. Unit 102, last week.
“I am thrilled to be joining the Chamber in Palisade in the midst of this fun festival that celebrates Palisade’s farmers,’ she said about the Palisade Peach Festival. “It is an honor to be part of a tradition that has been running for 52 years. I am grateful to the involved Board of Directors and our new assistant director, Hollie Butler, for a smooth transition as I come aboard.”
To contact the Palisade Chamber of Commerce, call 970-464-7458 or visit palisadecoc.com
n The Grand Junction Lions Club has some big check presentations this week.
On Tuesday at noon at Warehouse 25sixty-five, 2565 American Way, they will present a $5,000 donation to the National Association of Mental Illness for office and equipment upgrades; a $7,500 donation to Grand Valley Public Radio; and $10,000 to Colorado Mesa University for a building for the university’s master’s of occupational and physicians’ assistant program. That donation is the first installment of a multi-year grant totaling $50,000.
Then on Wednesday, the Lions Club will present a $30,000 donation to Community Hospital for a new cancer center. This is the first installment of a multi-year grant totaling $75,000. That presentation will take place at the future site of the building at 2351 G Rd.
For more information on the Lions Club, visit gjlions.org.
n Fisher’s Discount Liquor Barn, 2438 Patterson Rd., and Community Hospital, 2351 G Rd., are gearing up for The Fisher Liquor Barn Golf Tournament on Aug. 27-28.
You can register by emailing twarren@gjhosp.org or by visiting visherliquorbarn.org.
n The new Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Mesa Mall, 2424 U.S. Highway 6 & 50, will be having a soft opening on Tuesday.
It is scheduled to fully open on Friday.
n Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties has surpassed $1 billion in year to date sales, it announced on Aug. 13. The real estate firm is on pace to surpass last year’s sales volume of $1.4 billion.
“Consistently reaching this milestone earlier every year illustrates why we are one of the fastest growing companies in the nation,” Ryan Brown, president of Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties and Commercial Prime Properties, said in a news release. “Our agents, teams, and staff have put in the hard work resulting in strong connections and providing service that is above and beyond what clients expect.”
Do you know about an area business opening, closing, moving or changing? Email bizbuzz@gjsentinel.com.