The Parade of Homes is back.
Hosted by Fairway Mortgage of Grand Junction, 601 Main St., and the Housing and Building Association of Northwestern Colorado, the ninth annual Parade of Homes will take place from Oct. 8-10 and Oct. 15-17, according to a news release.
Organizers are actively seeking sponsorships and home entries. For more information, email office@hbawesternco.com
n C.J. Rhyne is joining Active Insurance Solutions (AIS), at 940 Colorado Ave.
Rhyne was previously the director of business retention/expansion for the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, 360 Grand Ave., a position he held for over five years.
Also joining AIS is Rhonda Steinkirchner as office manager.
“C.J.’s caring manner and willingness to listen will also make him a great asset to Active Insurance’s individual clients,” AIS said in a news release. “ Rhonda comes with a deep knowledge and experience in the insurance business, specifically related to the health care industry. She brings the utmost professionalism and a high degree of customer service to the AIS team.”
For more information, visit activeinsurancegj.com.
There’s a new affordable living senior care facility in Rifle.
Maxfield Heights, 125 Ute Ave., opened on Aug. 20 and is the product of a collaboration between TWG Development and the Rifle Housing Authority. Rooms accommodate impaired residents and feature modern kitchens, a community-raised garden, outdoor dog park, and other amenities, according to a news release.
”Thanks to our relationship with the Rifle Housing Authority, we are thrilled about this project that will provide a welcoming home for many seniors in the community,” TWG’s Acquisitions Director, Ryan Kelly, said in a news release. “TWG has a significant track record in building high-quality apartments while also delivering the ultimate residential experience that our seniors not only enjoy but deserve.”
For more information, visit maxfieldheights.com or call (970) 510-6979.
n Mesa Mustang Milestones is just around the corner.
The horse competition and adoption event is slated Sept. 18-19 at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50. Only branded mustangs may enter.
For more information, call Jo Oatman at (970) 901-2014 or Diana Shipley at (970) 275-5482.
The Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 28th Annual Golf Tournament on Sept. 24.
The event will be held at the Bookcliff Country Club, 2730 G Rd., from 7:30 a.m. — 1 p.m. Entry costs $145 for an individual player and $675 for a foursome and hole sponsorship.
For more information, visit gjchamber.org.
n Award nominations for the Fifth Annual Western Colorado Economic Summit, hosted by the Grand Junction Economic Partnership, at 122 N 6th St., are due Tuesday.
Nominations for the Spirit of Economic Development sponsored by Charter Communications (business) and the Joseph C. Prinster Leadership Award (individual) are currently being accepted via email at invest@gjep.org.
The latter honors a business that values community awareness and involvement while seeking opportunities to enhance the economic vitality of the area. Meanwhile, the former is given to someone who exemplifies drive, adaptability and leadership characteristics while making a notable contribution to the economic development, according to a news release.
Registration is still open and runs $75 for individuals. A table sponsorship costs $800.
The gathering is set for Sept. 30 at Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St.
For more information, visit gjep.org.
Do you know about an area business opening, closing, moving or changing? Email bizbuzz@gjsentinel.com.