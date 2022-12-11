Dave James, an Automotive Service Excellence-certified automotive service consultant from Grand Junction, was recently honored with a national achievement award as the TechNet Professional/ASE Service Consultant of the Year at the Fall Board of Governors meeting of the National Institute for the ASE in San Diego.
The annual awards, held Nov. 17 this year, spotlight top scorers in ASE certification tests from among the approximately quarter-million ASE-certified professionals across the country.
“Dave, who is the service director at Scott’s Automotive and Service Centers, is one of the outstanding ASE-certified professionals recognized annually by different segments of the automotive service and repair industry,” said ASE President and CEO Timothy Zilke in a press release announcing the award.
“ASE has honored extraordinary industry professionals from across the nation for more than 40 years. This is made possible by the support of our many award sponsors, whose ranks include some of the best-known names in the industry. We are proud to partner with TechNet Professional to recognize Dave’s commitment to excellence in providing the very best in automotive service and repair. This dedication is reflected in the talented professionals we recognize each year and Dave represents the best of the best.”
n The Horizon Drive Business Improvement District (BID) is running a photo competition, with one lucky participant each month receiving a $50 gift card.
Photos submitted must be from or on Horizon Drive, featuring anything from people having fun with their friends or family to one’s favorite business or restaurant to the view from one’s hotel room.
To enter the competition and contention for a $50 gift card, pictures are to be emailed to jonathan@horizondrivedistrict.com. Pictures might be featured on the Horizon Drive BID’s Instagram or Facebook pages.
A random winner will be chosen on the third Wednesday of every month. The winner gets to choose which business they want their gift card from.
n ANB Bank announced this week that it has appointed Angela Stack as a banking officer for treasury management at ANB Bank’s Grand Junction Banking Center.
“ANB Bank is a true community bank that provides excellent customer service on a personal level that extends outside of the bank,” Stack said in an ANB press release. “I am proud to work with such caring and giving people that invest in our great communities through volunteerism.”
Stack brings more than 20 years of banking experience to her new position. The press release from ANB Bank said that she also serves as a campaign cabinet member and workplace ambassador for United Way of Mesa County, as well as a supporter of local organizations through ANB Bank’s volunteer program.
“Angela’s banking background and her positivity help her create meaningful relationships with her teammates and our customers,” said ANB Bank Regional President Vance Wagner. “She is an asset to our community.”