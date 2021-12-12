Grand Junction-based environmental and regulatory compliance services company HRL Compliance Solutions, Inc., has acquired another Grand Junction environmental services company, Storage Tank Technology, Inc. (STTI), the company announced Friday.
The acquisition was finalized Dec. 1.
“I am very excited about the potential and added value this acquisition will provide to not only our combined client base, but also to our employees,” said HRL owner and founder Herman Lucero in the company’s statement.
“Same great company, same great people, lots of new capabilities,” added previous STTI owner Brett Redd.
n Capital Business Services is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newest location with the Palisade Chamber of Commerce at 2 p.m. on Dec. 16 at 826 North Crest Drive Suite C in Grand Junction.
Capital Business Services offers multifunction printers, copiers, cloud-phones systems and managed network services.
n The Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Economic Outlook Luncheon at the Colorado Mesa University Center Ballroom at noon on Monday. With 125 attendees expected, the event is nearly sold out.
The keynote presentation will be provided by Dr. Rich Wobbekind from the University of Colorado Leeds Business School, who will present his economic outlook for Colorado and the Western Slope.
Some businesses will be recognized for making new capital investments and adding jobs, including Maid 2 Impress, which added 20 jobs, and Networks Unlimited, which invested $2.4 million in a new building.
The luncheon is sponsored by Bank of Colorado, Ryan Ellington of Edward Jones, Express Employment, Entrada, River City Consultants and SAW Advertising Agency.
n The Rifle Garfield County Airport announced Friday that it has been awarded a $59,000 Airport Rescue Grant through the American Rescue Plan Act. The grant can go toward “operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, combating the spread of pathogens at the airport, and debt service payments.”
“The grant will be used for employee expenses,” said Airport Director Brian Condie to the Garfield County Board of County Commissioners. “It does tie us to grant assurances for another 20 years, but we’re expecting more federal funds next year, so it doesn’t increase any commitment that we’re not already prepared to make.”
Do you know about an area business opening, closing, moving or changing?